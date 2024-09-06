There are not many opportunities that will prompt two teams to compete on neutral ground aside from the Super Bowl. The Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles with star Jalen Hurts under center are going to get this chance. However, one squad may have an edge over the other in Brazil. Nick Sirianni may have just won the lottery of luck even before the matchup commenced.

The Eagles are going to have the luxury of time on their hands before the Week 1 matchup. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' squad are residing closer to the Sao Paulo stadium. This will not make them rush any preparations before kickoff. The same cannot be said for the Packers. Jordan Love and his crew will have to commute on the day for an estimated 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours to get to their locker rooms, per Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS.

Obviously, on-field results aren't too affected by these changes but the effects from a fairly long and traffic-riddled ride before kickoff could throw the Packers off. The distance doesn't give a squad an away or home advantage over the other but the Packers have a lot more to deal with than the Eagles.

Are the Eagles ready for Week 1?

Well, they have no choice but to be ready and keep the chip on their shoulders intact. Their NFL Preseason record saw them notch two wins against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Those two win-column entries were tightly-contested which is a great show of how their depth can manage in the clutch. However, their final game before this clash against Jordan Love's squad was a big loss against the Minnesota Vikings. They got mopped with a 26-3 scoreline which is not at all a good sign.

There are a lot of adjustments to be made. This is especially because Devin White and Isaiah Rodgers are ruled out because of injuries. Will Jalen Hurns and Nick Sirianni's Eagles start the season off right?