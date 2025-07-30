Though training camp is still young, one of the biggest battles for the Philadelphia Eagles has been between Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson – plus Eli Ricks, Mac McWilliams, and company – for the cornerback two spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

In one corner, the Eagles have a 22-year-old with upper-echelon speed, height, and wingspan, who could theoretically fill a role in the secondary for years to come but hasn't proven himself just yet. And in the other? A veteran cornerback with almost a decade of professional experience who may have a better grasp of the technical requirements of the position in 2025.

Discussing what he's seen from Jackson so far during training camp, Vic Fangio broke down what he's seen from the former New York Giants corner and what he thinks of his game so far.

“The first few days out here, he was kind of like he didn't know he was out there. The ball wasn't going his way at all, and then yesterday, he had a couple balls thrown his way and he did very well,” Fangio explained. “He had a very good day yesterday. It's too early to say what his experience is or isn't right now. He's played a good bit of ball, but I think this is the place where he's got to show who he is and be the player, hopefully that people have always thought he could be.”

So what is Fangio looking for in a starting cornerback opposite Mitchell this fall? Well, the Eagles' veteran defensive coordinator was asked that question by reporters, too, and let it be known that there isn't one trait or another that is most important, just which player does the best job with their assignments.

“Just who's playing better. I mean, a lot of the times it's easy for you guys to see when a guy makes a good play, but there's a lot of times where they've got a good play going and the ball doesn't go there, so you don't really know it and vice versa,” Fangio noted. “They might have a bad down going, and the ball doesn't go there, so it doesn't get exposed. So it's just consistent, overall good play. Just because the ball did or did not go his way, those plays are just as important in evaluating.”

Fortunately for both Jackson and Ringo, training camp is still young, and either player could theoretically break out of the position and become “the guy” based on his performances in August, both on the practice field and during the preseason. Still, the fact that this is a conversation at all is bad news for Ringo, who many thought would walk right into camp and instantly become a starter.

No, for better or worse, there is a legit battle in South Philadelphia at cornerback, and the ultimate winner will be the Philadelphia Eagles, as they will leave camp with the best player at the CB2 spot.