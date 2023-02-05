One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ advantages over the Kansas City Chiefs could prove to be pivotal in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles have been one of the NFL’s best teams in terms of clock management under head coach Nick Sirianni. It was recently noted on WIP in Philadelphia that at no point during the last two seasons have the Eagles had to use a timeout because a play call wasn’t delivered to the quarterback in time.

Just learned something re the Eagles via WIP that’s telling (especially given the poor clock management across the NFL): Philly hasn’t used a timeout b/c a play call wasn’t relayed to the QB/huddle soon enough since Nick Sirianni became head coach. — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) February 4, 2023

Far too often during NFL games, teams have to use a timeout or take a delay of game penalty because it took too long for the quarterback to receive the play call. The Eagles haven’t had to deal with that issue with Sirianni at the helm.

Conversely, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a history of clock management gaffs, particularly in the playoffs. Reid has proven to be one of the greatest coaches in NFL history when it comes to play-calls and getting his team prepared to play. Late in games when the clock is not his team’s side, however, Reid sometimes makes head-scratching decisions.

When Reid was the Eagles coach in the Super Bowl 18 years ago, Philadelphia showed little sense of urgency during its comeback attempt against the New England Patriots. It took the Eagles 13 plays on one drive to cut the Patriots’ lead to 24-21 late in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia ran out of time to complete the comeback.

It’s unlikely that such a mistake would happen under Sirianni.

The Eagles have made the playoffs in both of Sirianni’s seasons as the head coach. Jalen Hurts became a winning starting quarterback a season ago. On the way to the Super Bowl, the Eagles quarterback played like an MVP candidate.

Philadelphia has operated the NFC’s best offense this season. The Eagles scored 69 total points in their two playoff wins.

The Chiefs rank first in points scored.