Super Bowl 57 is inching closer and closer, and if Philadelphia Eagles fans want more reason to feel confident in their team’s chances to get the job done in Glendale against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they need not look further, as the numbers the pair of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith put up during the 2022 NFL regular season would suffice (via James Palmer of the NFL Network).

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the first duo in #Eagles history to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the same season

The 2015 #Broncos are last team to win the Super Bowl with two players that had 1,000+ rec yards in the regular season. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders

Brown and Smith were a menace downfield for opposing defenses in the regular season. The former led the Eagles with 1,496 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdowns on 88 receptions and 145 targets, while the latter was not too far behind Brown, coming up with 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 95 catches and 136 looks. With Brown and Smith serving as the Eagles’ 1-2 WR punch in the passing attack, Philly finished the regular season 12th in the NFL in passing yards per game despite being 29th in pass play rate.

The abilities of Brown and Smith to stretch the field for each other and regularly come up with big gains have been crucial to the success of the Eagles, who thwarted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game to book a spot in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles have scored a total of 69 points in two games so far in the postseason.