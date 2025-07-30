On the fifth day of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles brought back Ife Adeyi to join the reigning champions. He added to an already competitive wide receiver room, which is aiming to once again lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Adeyi initially signed with Philadelphia on June 5 after participating in the rookie minicamp. Still, his first stint lasted just one day, as the team claimed running back Keilan Robinson off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a roster spot now available, the Eagles opted to bring back the former Sam Houston State standout.

Adeyi's return follows the team's decision to waive wide receiver Danny Gray with an injury designation due to a finger issue. Gray, a former 49ers receiver who joined the Eagles' practice squad last September, had missed two consecutive practices. With players like Elijah Cooks making strong impressions in camp, the team cleared a spot, according to Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire.

During his college career, Adeyi produced consistent numbers and showcased elite athleticism. In six seasons with Sam Houston State, he recorded 164 receptions for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also contributed as a rusher and special-teams player, adding four rushing touchdowns across 54 games.

What stands out the most about Adeyi is his speed. Also, at his pro day, the 5'10' and 175 lb player had 4.28 seconds on an unofficial 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He scored 18 on the bench press and was good in agility drills. His athleticism was apparent in college, notably when he scored in the last minute to win the FCS national title.

Securing a permanent spot on the roster may be costly because of the depth of the competition at the position, but Adeyi's return gives Philadelphia yet another interesting option. Additionally, if he has the ability to become a special-teams contributor, that will increase the chances of him sticking around.

Bringing Adeyi back is another example of the Eagles' attempts to evaluate young players during camp. The organization continues to finalize depth with multiple seasons in mind.