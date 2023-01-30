Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts previously gave the team an NSFW inspirational speech prior to their NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Nick Sirianni gave an NSFW speech of his own following their victory over San Francisco with the Super Bowl on the horizon, per John Clark.

“We’re one win away,” Sirianni said. “We’ve all dreamed about this. But the goal wasn’t just to get there. We’ve got one more. Might as well win the whole f–king thing. Let’s go finish this off.”

The Eagles have cruised through the postseason up to this point. They kicked off their playoff run with a dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants. Philadelphia then definitively defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Sunday. But taking care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl will likely prove to be the first major challenge for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

The Super Bowl will feature no shortage of storylines from Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts’ injuries to brothers Travis and Jason Kelce going head-to-head. But it is the Eagles’ defense that may ultimately determine the outcome of the game.

Philadelphia’s defensive unit has performed extremely well so far during the NFL Playoffs. But containing the Chiefs’ potent passing attack will be a difficult task to accomplish. However, the Eagles will find themselves in a position to win if they can limit Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs’ game through the air.

Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff will do all they can to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.