As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl LIX title, quarterback Jalen Hurts is already seeing the continued impact of star running back Saquon Barkley during training camp.

“He brings a special element to us, and we obviously saw that last year,” Hurts told D.J. Siddiqi of Esports Insider. “He’s a hell of a player, hell of a leader. He’s a force on the field.”

Barkley joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year, $37.75 million contract after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. In his debut season with Philadelphia, Barkley delivered one of the most productive campaigns in league history.

The 27-year-old rushed for 2,005 yards and added 278 receiving yards, scoring 15 total touchdowns. His 5.8 yards per carry on 345 attempts made him one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. Barkley’s rushing total was the eighth-highest in league history, and his overall performance earned him the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

Barkley’s dominance extended into the postseason. He amassed 499 rushing yards on 91 carries across four playoff victories, including Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also contributed 75 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the playoff run. His 2,504 total rushing yards across the regular season and postseason set a new NFL record for combined rushing yards in a single season, surpassing the previous mark held by Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts lead Eagles’ title defense in 2025 training camp

In March, the Eagles rewarded Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Now entering his second year in Philadelphia, Barkley is expected to continue playing a central role in the team’s offense as the Eagles aim to repeat as champions. Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP, emphasized Barkley’s leadership and playmaking ability as critical factors in the team’s continued success.

The Eagles, under head coach Nick Sirianni, have opened their second week of training camp with high expectations. With Hurts and Barkley leading the offense and a roster largely intact from last season’s championship run, Philadelphia remains one of the top contenders heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Barkley’s presence in the backfield has provided a new dynamic for the Eagles’ offense, giving Hurts a dependable option in both the running and passing game. The pairing proved to be a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s title-winning campaign and appears poised to remain a dominant force in the year ahead.

Philadelphia opens its preseason slate next week, with fans and analysts alike watching closely as the defending champions begin their march toward another Super Bowl run.