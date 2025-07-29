Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put himself in a conversation among the best QBs in the NFL after he won his first Super Bowl trophy in February after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he has been trying to figure out how he can win more Super Bowls. In a recent article from D.J. Siddiqi at ESports Insider, Hurts mentioned how he has a growing relationship with Michael Jordan and has been picking his brain.

“That’s been a growing relationship and growing friendship,” Hurts told Esports Insider in an exclusive interview. “And obviously the mentality he’s had, what he’s meant to competitive sports, speaks for itself. That’s something that I’m able to lean on.”

“Yeah, you have conversations with some pretty good people, pretty cool people, successful people,” says Hurts when asked if he’s spoken to other greats outside of Jordan. “I keep that intimate. I know obviously the relationship with MJ is out there, so I’ll be respectful to the other ones.”

Hurts is a guy who keeps to himself. You aren't going to see him run his mouth and mention names. Hurts puts himself in a position every day to be a leader, and his leadership will go a long way for this Eagles franchise. If Hurts is talking to the right people and learning how to focus on winning, then there is no reason why he can't lead the Eagles to many opportunities to win more rings.

MJ is someone who is known for his intense mindset. There were only a few things that distracted him. The NFL community is learning more and more about Hurts, but one thing is for sure: he is someone who doesn't show emotion. He is all about work, and that is why he is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at age 26.