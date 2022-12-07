By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn for at least the next four games.

Via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

“#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources. Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push.”

According to Pelissero, Quinn will be headed to injured reserve with a knee injury and will be having his knee scoped. Even so, there seems to be a belief that Quinn could return just in time for a playoff push

Heading into Week 14, the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles are 11-1 and have the best record in the NFL. They added Robert Quinn at the trade deadline in hopes that they could make the defense even better.

It has taken time for Quinn to fully integrate within the Eagles defense. In the five games that he has appeared in with the team, he is yet to play more than 27% of snaps in a game.

Even with a limited amount of time on the field, Robert Quinn has managed to make his presence felt. He has recorded just two total tackles and two quarterback hits.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Quinn started the season with the Chicago Bears. During the first seven games of the season, he didn’t fill the stat sheet as he totaled eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one sack.

If Robert Quinn is able to return in time for the playoffs, the Eagles defense could find themselves in a great position. They have already been elite this season, and his availability will only make them better.