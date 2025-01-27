The Super Bowl is set. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs both punched their tickets to the Super Bowl, and we will have a champion crowned in less than two weeks. The matchup should be a good one as both the Eagles and the Chiefs have been top teams in the NFL all year long, and it is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl thriller that the Chiefs won.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and this game is expected to be a toss-up. There are a lot of good matchups to watch, and one that Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty thinks could be a big advantage for the Eagles is Jalen Carter on Mike Caliendo.

“I would say early on I’m looking at Jalen Carter on the inside and (Mike) Caliendo, who has replaced Joe Thuney as Thuney slid out to that Left Tackle spot,” Jason McCourty said during an episode of This is Football. “There was a play this past game in the AFC Championship game where Jordan Phillips just walked him back to Mahomes. We watched Jalen Carter just jump over a guy this past game. So that match-up in the interior of him being able to possibly get pressure and just trying to equalize him is going to be a big one early on that I’m looking forward to.”

Jalen Carter is only in his second season in the NFL, but he is already a beast for this Eagles defense. He has 42 total tackles on the season so far, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter had two total tackles on Sunday as the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs put on impressive performances on conference championship Sunday. The Eagles were incredibly dominant at home against the Commanders. Philadelphia was expected to win comfortably, and they easily handled business as they cruised to a 55-23 win.

The Chiefs looked very good too, but their game came right down to the wire. Kansas City definitely had the tougher matchup on Sunday as they hosted the Buffalo Bills, and it could've gone either way. At the end of the day, this Chiefs team just knows how to get wins. They made the winning plays when it mattered most and they are now going to the Super Bowl as they looked for their third straight title.

Philadelphia and Kansas City will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.