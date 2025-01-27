Whether you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs make history and become the first Super Bowl three-peaters, or if you want to see them finally lose after winning back-to-back titles, you will almost certainly be watching the Super Bowl. While many fans like to watch the Super Bowl from home so they can enjoy the commercials that take place during the big game, there are those out there that want to watch the game live. This is especially true because of how epic of a performance the halftime show always is, with this year's show set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

When and where is Super Bowl 59?

Super Bowl 59 will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The home of the New Orleans Saints has a capacity of 73,208, although it can expand to fit 76,468 fans for football games. Considering the excitement that the city of New Orleans always brings, Super Bowl 59 will certainly be a blast for those in person. The game is on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chiefs-Eagles ticket prices

Tickets for Super Bowl 59 are far from cheap. In fact, the cheapest seats listed on StubHub are going for $4,680, and that only gets you into the terrace end zone. Almost every seat on the top bowl will set you back at least $5,000, with some seats in the nose bleeds even going for as much as $6,400ish.

Prices obviously go up the closer you get to the action. Middle bowl seats are more than $6,000 on the cheaper end, and most likely, you will have to fork over $8,000-9,000 to sit there. Club level seats are going for $15,000-20,000.

The best bang for your buck might be to buy tickets on the bottom bowl at either end zone. You can find seats there for just over $7,000, which is certainly expensive, but it is a lot cheaper than some of the bottom bowl seats on the sidelines. Those seats are going for over $10,000, with some seats getting as expensive as $23,000. Ticketmaster and TickPick have similarly listed ticket prices to StubHub.

Finding Super Bowl tickets for a reasonable cost won't be easy. The game is often filled with rich celebrities, and the teams participating in the big game get to give a few thousand tickets to season ticket holders.

Chiefs and Eagles Super Bowl history

The Chiefs are out to make history. No team has ever won the Super Bowl in three straight seasons, but this team, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has a chance to do just that. In fact, no back-to-back winner has even made the Super Bowl in that succeeding season, so the Chiefs have already made history.

Kansas City is already 4-2 in the Super Bowl. They lost Super Bowl 1 when they were an AFL team to the Green Bay Packers, but they won the last AFL-NFL championship clash (Super Bowl 4) over the Minnesota Vikings. During the Patrick Mahomes era, Super Bowls 54, 57, and 58 ended in victories, while they did suffer a loss in Super Bowl 55.

The team is clearly a dynasty, and they already have some iconic Super Bowl moments to their names. The Eagles are out for revenge, though, as this will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57.

Philadelphia is 1-3 in the big dance, with losses in Super Bowl 15 and Super Bowl 39 on top of their loss two years ago to the Chiefs. They did win Super Bowl 52, though, as their victory over the New England Patriots was one of the best championship games in NFL history.