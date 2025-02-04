The grand finale of the 2024 NFL season is less than a week away, and before that, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs took part in Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night in New Orleans. Both teams surely got plenty of attention during the entirety of the evening.

Philadelphia players, for one, grabbed attention, especially from fans online, because of their outfits for the event among other things.

The NFL's official Instagram account posted videos of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles walking inside the Caesars Superdome and captioned the post with “Looking clean 😮‍💨.”

Fans had all sorts of reactions to the NFL's post about the Eagles.

“Gah damn. We got the best looking team”

“Lookin like a bunch of winners!! 😍💚🦅,” wrote a fan.

“Devonta wants to be in one of his suits 😂,” an Instagram user commented.

From another fan: “Not a smile in sight, this the type of energy I like!”

“They are focused. Definitely a different vibe from 22. I think this is gonna be a awesome performance by the Eagles 🦅,” read a different comment.

“Lmao Jalen staring at the wall to ignore the camera,” noticed a commenter.

“My guys don’t want talk they here for the game UNFINISHED BUSINESS 🦅🦅🦅🦅,” an Eagles fan shared.

Can the Eagles beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl this time around?

The Eagles will show up to Super Bowl 59 this coming Sunday looking not just to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy since they defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018 but also to avenge their Super Bowl 57 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2023.

After an early exit in the playoffs of the 2023 NFL season, the Eagles recovered in the succeeding campaign. They went 14-3 in the 2024 NFL regular season to finish atop the standing of the NFC East division.

Following an up-and-down start in which they went 2-2 through four games, the Eagles stitched together 10 consecutive victories and went 12-1 in their final 13 games. In the playoffs, Philadelphia smoked the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, edged the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and destroyed the Washington Commanders in the AFC title game to book their tickets to Super Bowl 59.