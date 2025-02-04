When Carson Wentz's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles came to an end, it was weird.

There were rumors about his relationship with his teammates, his coaches, and beyond that weren't great, confusion about the drafting of Jalen Hurts, and a rift that resulted in Doug Pederson's firing at the end of the 2020 season.

Needless to say, were fans – and presumably Wentz – upset when the North Dakota State product was traded to the Indianapolis Colts? Nope, frankly, most were shocked that the team was able to secure such a massive deal with the Colts in the first place, but now that the dust has settled and the two sides are set to face off again in the Super Bowl, how does Wentz feel about his tenure in Philly? Fortunately, Eliot Shorr-Parks asked him that very question on Super Bowl Media Day and gave a pretty nice answer to his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Yeah, obviously, it was a tough ending, without a doubt. I mean, it was the COVID year too, so everything about it was just weird, the way that kind of unfolded but a lot of great memories,” Wentz told reporters. “For me, buying my first house, getting married, all sorts of things, having my first kid when we lived in Philly. A lot of great memories and good times winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I'll have for the rest of my life. So definitely no hard feelings, you wish it would have went a different way, all those things, but you can't really kind of have any regrets on that.”

So, with the ten-year anniversary of the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win rapidly approaching, should fans expect to see Wentz chuckling with his former teammates and coaches back at the Linc on social media videos? Frankly, it's hard to say, as even Hurts isn't sure where he will be when that day eventually comes.

“Yeah, it's crazy to think it's been that long, I'm not gonna lie. But yeah, while I'm still playing, I don't think about all of those reunions and things, I'm sure that day will come. But like I said, a lot of great friends and relationships that I will cherish for the rest of my life from that team.”

Alright, so that's a very nice way of saying no, right? Considering how rapidly Wentz's career has fallen apart since his time as an MVP candidate in Philadelphia, that's probably not going to happen. But would it be nice to see bygones be bygones and watch Wentz return to the team that drafted him for a nice showing with his former teammates? Yeah, I think most fans would appreciate that, as even if Wentz's legacy has been dashed pretty severely over the last decade, he's still a member of Philadlephia's elite fraternity of former starting quarterbacks, which is an incredible feat nothing can take away.