Nobody can get enough of Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley's face will be immortalized on the cover of Madden 26, set for release on Aug. 14.

Now, the Philly favorite is officially partnering with the city's Geno's Steaks for his cheese steak sandwich, per Complex Sports. Geno's rebranded itself into “Steakquon’s’ to celebrate Barkley getting on the cover of Madden.

On Monday, Barkley stopped by Geno's, put on an apron, and got to work. He handed out some of Philadelphia's world-famous cheesesteaks to excited fans.

EA Sports really got Saquon slinging cheesesteaks in Philly today 😂 After naming Saquon as the cover athlete for Madden 26, they transformed an iconic Philly joint into a one-week ‘Steakquon’s’ pop-up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ScjeYrbkWr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Barkley is riding on a surge in popularity since the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February. Their dominating performance has led Barkley to declare that the Eagles are one of the top 5 teams in the history books.

He led the league in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005). Besides Jalen Hurts, it is hard to fathom another Eagle that galvanizes the fan base besides Barkley.

The popularity of Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Barkley has endeared himself to the fans so much so that a local food joint would be thrilled to attach themselves to him.

After all, he came to the Eagles from their most significant rival and proved himself worthy. In addition, Barkley is known for being a very appealing and outgoing personality.

Furthermore, Barkley is a family man, which Eagles fans like. He is very close with his children Saquon Jr. and Jada, whom he shares with his fiance Anna.

His Eagles teammates take a liking to him. Barkley's personality has also helped to dispel the image associated with Philadelphia sports fans.

Ironically, fans in the city of brotherly love are not always loving. They can be harsh and tear their heroes to shreds when they don't perform.

However, Barkley's lovable character has led to fans changing their drummer and becoming more acceptable and accessible.