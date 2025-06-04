With the current round of Philadelphia Eagles OTAs rapidly coming to a close, one of the breakout stars of the spring has to be Jordan Davis, the fourth-year defensive tackle who just had his fifth-year option picked up by Howie Roseman and company.

Widely considered one of the most physically gifted players to ever enter the NFL Draft, running a 4.78 40-yard dash at an incredible 341 pounds, Davis was largely used as a big, run-stuffing nose tackle during his first few years in Philadelphia. Sure, he could rush the passer and pick up a few sacks along the way for good measure, but he didn't impact the team's chances of winning in the same way as Jalen Carter, his teammate from Georgia, who was drafted one year later in 2023.

But now, entering his fourth season with the team, Davis looks like a completely new man, moving with a nimbleness – albeit without full pads on – that he simply didn't showcase earlier in his NFL run.

Discussing how he was able to get in the best shape of his career before Eagles OTAs, Davis told Zach Berman of PHLY that he has committed himself to a new mantra: discipline

“It's a lot that you didn't see to reach this point. I know that sounds cliche, but the middle schoolers at Henry B. du Pont know exactly what I'm talking about. It's about getting out there, getting a little movement, a little extra work. I fell in love with the Peloton in the second half of the season. I know it's like, ‘Dang, you're doing that in the season?' But I felt it was completely necessary for me to reach the next level, reach the next step. Putting in a little sweat equity, the extra things,” Davis declared.

“When I did that and I was consistent with it, the trajectory for how I was playing took off. Proud of myself, that's one thing I decided to continue on doing. I think last year going into the offseason, I understood it, but I didn't practice it. So, now just being consistent at it. I wouldn't say I didn't practice it, because I did, but being consistent at it. My word of the year for 2025 is discipline. Discipline is having the strength to do it even when you don't feel like doing it…It's about being a better pro. I know I say that a lot, but really understanding what that is.”

Against the run, Davis has already proven himself an elite prospect, but if he can't prove his abilities on passing downs as well, he will likely remain a part-time player logging between 20-30 snaps a game, with a much lower financial ceiling on the open market as a result. For Davis and the Eagles to reach their full potential, they really need the Georgia player to become a three-down contributor, even if it means a few extra Peloton sessions a week to hit that goal.