The Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line dominated in 2024, thanks in large part to Jalen Carter. The second-year player seemed to improve each week and even emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate as he helped lead the Eagles to a championship.

Carter’s standout performance over his first two years in Philadelphia drew praise from former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. “Nothing he's doing surprises me. Word is on the street, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. From guys I talk to inside, he doesn’t even know how to play the position yet. He’s just playing off of raw talent. The sky's the limit for this kid, I'm excited about his future,” Trotter said per SportsRadio 94WIP on X.

‘The sky's the limit’ for Eagles DT Jalen Carter

Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the second half at Neo Quimica Arena.
Having a defensive lineman with that much raw talent is a huge advantage for the Eagles. Now the team should really get around to teaching him how to play the position. That would probably make him even better.

The Eagles selected Carter with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Georgia. He immediately contributed to the team’s defense with 33 total tackles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He finished his debut season with an overall grade of 89, which was fifth-best among defensive tackles, per PFF.

However, Carter really broke out in his second season, consistently providing pressure on opposing quarterbacks and earning second-team All-Pro honors as well as his first Pro Bowl nod. By the end of the year, Carter added a Super Bowl victory to his National Championship with Georgia.

His play has earned praise from other players in addition to Trotter. Aaron Donald views Carter as his heir apparent while Chris Jones compared him to Eagles legend Fletcher Cox.

Philadelphia recently won a major victory when an attempt to ban the Tush Push was defeated this offseason. With their favorite short-yardage offensive play intact, the Eagles hope to return to the Super Bowl by leaning on an elite defense and a nearly unstoppable offense.