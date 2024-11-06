The Philadelphia Eagles will be facing their division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, but whose starting at quarterback will look a little different. With Dak Prescott out for the next few weeks because of a hamstring injury, Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for the Cowboys. Even though it may be a different quarterback, Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn't expect much different from Rush.

“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” Fangio said. “You know, Rush has been there a long time. He knows the offense as well as anybody there does and he’ll operate it efficiently.”

The Eagles will also have a leg up on the Cowboys, as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spent four seasons with Rush in Dallas, one as his quarterback coach and the other three as his offensive coordinator.

“Coop is a really smart player,” Moore said. “He has a great feel for the game. Anticipation. Vision. Feel for what the defense is doing. I think he puts himself in a really good position. He can handle volume from an offensive game plan perspective. When Coop has gone in there, he's had success. It'll still be a challenge for us.”

Eagles prepared to face Cowboys with no Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have not had the best season so far, and it's safe to say if they don't win this game against the Eagles, their season is over. For the Eagles, they want to continue to win, especially divisional games, as they try to keep up with the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott is set to miss at least the next four games after being put on IR because of the hamstring injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Cooper Rush came in the game for Prescott and threw a touchdown, but it wasn't enough for them to get the win. In 30 appearances, Rush has completed 60 percent of his attempts for nine touchdowns and three interceptions. It will be a long next four weeks for the Cowboys' offense if Rush can't get players like CeeDee Lamb involved, as well as the other receivers.

The Eagles will definitely benefit from this, and with them having someone like Kellen Moore, who has worked with Rush, they should know all the insides and outs about his tendencies, as well as what the Cowboys like to do on offense. It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys will be able to stay afloat with Prescott out.