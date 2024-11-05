The Dallas Cowboys seem to think they still have hope to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, but with quarterback Dak Prescott once again expected to miss time due to injury, this thing is basically over. Sure, technically the Cowboys can make a run through their remaining NFC East opponents, and frankly, that's the only way they'll be able to do it, but their odds are slim to none of making the playoffs.

They're 3-5 and riding a three-game losing skid. Prescott is expected to miss weeks with a right hamstring injury, which means the pressure of turning this thing around falls upon Cooper Rush.

Yes, the Cowboys will say the right things because they have to. Technically, if they take it a game at a time from here on out and put specific focus on beating their divisional opponents, there is a shot. Their next game is against the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles, who they still have to play twice, and they still have two games against the division-leading 7-2 Washington Commanders.

“Sometimes in this league it just takes one [win],” Prescott said after Dallas' latest loss, a 27-21 affair against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. “It takes one to get it going, to get that confidence back, to feel good, and rally from there. So not looking too far ahead, it's about getting our bodies back and healthy [Monday] and then trying everything in our power to put our best performance next week at home against a good Philly team.”

Here's the issue for the Cowboys. If Prescott and his $240 million arm haven't been able to consistently help this Cowboys team win games in 2024, Rush isn't going to be much better. Cowboys supporters will point out the fact that Rush went 4-1 as the Cowboys starter in 2022 when Prescott was out with a thumb injury.

Here's the problem. The Cowboys didn't score over 25 points in any of those starts, and Dallas' defense was very good at that time. In those five games, the Cowboys' defense gave up over 20 points just once. Dallas' 2024 defense has given up over 20 points five times in eight games. The Cowboys are averaging 28.1 points per game against this season, which is second-worst in the NFL. The only team worse is the Carolina Panthers, who are 2-7. That's tough company to be in, but that's exactly the truth of this 2024 team.

Consider the fact that Trevon Diggs had three interceptions in that 2022 season and had 11 the season before. He's had two combined since 2022, with his last interception this season coming in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Micah Parsons had 13.5 sacks in 2022. He's missed the last four games with a high left ankle sprain and while he should be back against the Eagles, it will presumably take him some time to work back into game shape.

So first and foremost, Rush isn't going to have the same defense backing him up. The offense he played with in 2022 is also much different than his offense of today.

In 2022, Rush had a closer-to-his-prime Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the backfield. Elliott was just scratched from the game against the Falcons for “habitual tardiness” and even then, he's only rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Pollard has rushed for 622 yards and three touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans, and the Cowboys' best receiver, CeeDee Lamb, is questionable against the Eagles with a shoulder injury. He should end up playing, but he'll undoubtedly still be banged up.

“Just knowing CeeDee, I don't see him not playing,” McCarthy said about his star receiver, per ESPN.

Cooper Rush can't do it all for Cowboys

This isn't a knock against Rush, because he has proven to be a capable backup in this league. It's just that objectively, this is far from the same team he won with years ago. That was a confident, playoff-worthy bunch. The 2024 Cowboys barely project confidence.

That's not to say the Cowboys won't have hope in Rush, though.

“Cooper Rush is [as] respected as a backup quarterback … since Rich Gannon when I was with Rich in the '90s with the Kansas City Chiefs,” McCarthy said. “He carries that type of credibility. He's a great teammate. He's someone you can see the young guys lean on. He's wicked smart, instinctive, does a great job when he runs the scout team. He just does everything the right ways. He's an excellent pro. There will be plenty of confidence in him.”

Again, they're saying the right things, and sometimes that's half the battle. This isn't a Wild Card team, though, so their only hope of making the playoffs will come through winning the NFC East. The two teams ahead of them are a combined 13-4 and Washington, in particular, is starting to feel the groove with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looking like the real deal.

The Commanders are feeling the grove. The Eagles have won four straight. The Cowboys now have to try to ride the Rush, but the odds aren't in their favor.