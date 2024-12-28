Earlier this season, LeSean McCoy officially became a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, celebrating the moment in the middle of his team's too-close-for-comfort win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Though his tenure with the team wasn't long, it was undoubtedly impactful, setting multiple records that Saquon Barkley has only recently started to chip away at all, forever, making “Shady” into a proper noun in the City of Brotherly Love. He was fast, shifty, and, most importantly, entertaining, and fans loved his massive personality almost as much as his on-field efforts, as his post-football career clearly proves.

A two-time Super Bowl Champion with a shot at the Hall of Fame, McCoy has accomplished a ton, but would he give some of that up for a full career in Philadlephia? Well, Kay Adams asked McCoy that very question on her show, and his answer was very interesting indeed.

“Yeah, yeah. We might have got two or three in Philly though… yeah, I would trade it. Because for one, we would have got a Super Bowl for one, cause they already did that,” McCoy explained. ” And then two, it's like they drafted me. I was 20 years old, I was a kid, you know, and I became a man. So I just think that, like, if you look at all the great players, you don't see a lot of great players that stay on the same team that drafted them, right.”

A beautiful sentiment? Most certainly so, but McCoy wasn't done, as he had much more to say on the subject.

LeSean McCoy wishes he could be the Eagles version of Larry Fitzgerald

Discussing the matter further, McCoy noted that he admires what Larry Fitzgerald accomplished in Arizona and sometimes wishes he could have accomplished what his OG did in Arizona as a member of the Eagles.

“A good friend of mine is Larry Fitzgerald, you know, he's like an OG of mine, he went to Pittsburgh and we talk about how he played all of his years with the Cardinals,” McCoy said. “Like all the opportunities he got, he's an invester in the basketball team, the Suns, and with the Cardinals. Like small things you don't even think about. You know, I could have played and then I could have gotten into GM work with Howie Roseman, right? We're still cool to this day. All the small things, you know I've been thinking about.”

Would it have been cool to see McCoy retire alongside his number 25 jersey after an unbroken run with the Eagles? Yes; while some fans tried to justify trading him to the Buffalo Bills for Kiko Alonso at the time, that deal aged about as well as the Oregon Ducks' career in the NFL. For better or worse, McCoy will forever be remembered as an Eagle, and how his career would have shaken out had he stayed with the team will forever go down as one of the great “What ifs” of the last era of Philadelphia football.