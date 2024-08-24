The Philadelphia Eagles have had the privilege of seeing several franchise legends come through. One such legend is a former star running back LeSean McCoy, who the Eagles made a huge Hall of Fame announcement about on Saturday.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that McCoy will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in late 2024, per NBC Sports' John Clark.

LeSean McCoy had an incredible career with Philadelphia. He joined the team in 2009 as a second-round pick and made an immediate impact. McCoy built a solid foundation during his rookie year, amassing 637 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Then, he took made a huge leap.

McCoy improved to 1,080 yards and seven TDs in his second year, which led to another breakout season in 2011. McCoy totaled 1,309 yards and a career-high 17 TDs, earning his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honor. He later had another monster season in 2013. McCoy gathered a career-best 1,607 yards along with nine TDs.

McCoy continued his stout production for one more year in 2014, his last season with the Eagles. He then joined the Buffalo Bills, where he played four total seasons. Afterward, he had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 before his NFL career ended.

It is great to see the Eagles honor McCoy for his career-defining stint with the franchise. Philly has seen several talented newcomers come through since the end of McCoy's time. More specifically, their 2024 squad looks to be promising.

Philly will be led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who braces for a big breakout. Hurts ended the 2023 season with a career-high 3,858 yards and 23 TDs. After dealing with injury woes during his last campaign, Hurts is healthy and ready to help his team ascend.

The Eagles look to make a deep playoff run in 2024-25 after losing in the first round a year prior.