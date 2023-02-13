The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short of a Super Bowl title on Sunday night, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. With the Lombardi Trophy just a win away, the Eagles will evaluate to see what they can improve to make sure things are different in 2023.

Unfortunately, things could be tough in the offseason. They’re dealing with a limited cap space situation and a number of free agents. Some of these players are All-Pro James Bradberry and longtime Eagle Jason Kelce, plus other important pieces such as defensive end Brandon Graham and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. There is also a contract extension for Jalen Hurts to think about.

Then there is the free agent market. The Eagles will need to replenish the roster, and here are three offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency.

3. D’Onta Foreman – Carolina Panthers, RB

One of Philadelphia’s main free agents in 2023 is Miles Sanders. The starting running back had 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career bests. He ended up leading the team in rush attempts and yards while only trailing MVP finalist Jalen Hurts in scores on the ground.

After having a breakout year and earning his first Pro Bowl selection, Sanders could be after a big contract in 2023. The problem is that it might be too much for the Eagles to afford. Because of that, they might need to keep other running backs on their radar, especially with Boston Scott also set to hit free agency.

Players such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are extremely unlikely and probably will not even be available. This brings D’Onta Foreman to the table. With Christian McCaffrey’s mid-season trade, Foreman’s role with the Carolina Panthers significantly increased.

He finished the year with 203 carries for 914 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs. He also started nine games, all after McCaffrey’s departure.

Since the Birds won’t have much to work with, they could go after a rising player and secure him for the future, especially if Sanders leaves.

2. Jessie Bates III – Cincinnati Bengals, S

Another area that could suffer some major setbacks in the 2023 offseason is the secondary. Both Bradberry and Gardner-Johnson are set to hit free agency, which means the unit could look very different moving forward.

The top priority should be bringing all of those players back and having continuity following a breakout year for the franchise. However, if things do not go as planned, Philadelphia should have other names in mind to replace those key players leaving.

One safety the Eagles should consider is Jessie Bates III from the Cincinnati Bengals. In 79 career games, he has registered 479 tackles, 43 pass breakups and 14 interceptions. He also has a Second-Team All-Pro selection under his belt.

This past season, Bates had a career-low 71 tackles but a personal-best four picks. While he might ask for more money than other options, he might be one of the few names who could replace Gardner-Johnson right away. If the 2022 interceptions co-leader leaves, Bates should be linked to Philadelphia.

1. Lavonte David – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LB

One of the team’s main free agents this offseason is T.J. Edwards. He is coming off a career year, leading the Eagles with 159 total tackles (99 solo). At the age of 26, he should be one of the most coveted linebackers on the market in 2023.

Because of that, there is a chance the Eagles cannot match a potential big offer he receives. With that in mind, they should scout the market for other linebackers who could replace Edwards.

One of the main names set to hit free agency this offseason is Lavonte David. The veteran just had a comeback season after appearing in just 12 games in 2021. This season, he played and started in 17 games.

David co-led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 124 total tackles, with 80 of them being solo. He also forced and recovered a fumble and recorded three sacks.

With Tom Brady officially retiring, the Buccaneers might be entering a rebuilding phase. This means veterans such as David might not be in the organization’s plans.

David is 33 years old and is likely entering the final stages of his career. This means he should be pursuing another Super Bowl title before hanging up his cleats. This makes Philadelphia an intriguing option for him as the Birds seem to be a contender for years to come.

The veteran could even accept a more friendly deal with the Eagles so he can compete for a ring in 2023. So, Philadelphia should have David as a target for the 2023 season, especially if Edwards is leaning toward joining another franchise.