Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.

“I expect the Eagles to work to sign quarterback Jalen Hurts to an extension early in the offseason. They know the price has likely gone to $50 million a year or more, and with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert also extension-eligible this summer, and a Lamar Jackson megadeal still possible, the prices at the top of the QB market could ratchet up quickly.”

The contracts for quarterbacks in the NFL has gone up exponentially over the last few years. Because of that, the value of a great QB on a rookie contract cannot be understated. At some point, though, you would want to sign your signal-caller to a long-term contract. The Eagles are trying to lock up Jalen Hurts to a new contract NOW, before another possible boom in contract values.

Hurts definitely deserves to get the bag from the Eagles, though. After a year of struggling as a starter, the former Alabama QB has settled into a nice groove in the league this season. There’s no reason to believe that his play will decline over the next few seasons.