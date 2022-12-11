By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles were cruising early on against the New York Giants in Week 14. But the Giants finally managed to get a stop on defense, and it resulted in the Eagles punting from their own end zone. What happened on the ensuing punt was, well, chaos for both teams.

Arryn Siposs’ punt gets blocked but he recovers the ball and advances with it and falls short of the sticks. He also got injured on this play. pic.twitter.com/OYzJTIdXuA — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 11, 2022

At first, this seems like your typical blocked punt. The Giants turned up the heat with the Eagles punting from their end zone, and Elerson Smith managed to get a hand on the punt and block it.

The problem is that Philadelphia’s punter, Arryn Siposs, ended up picking up the football and taking off with it. Siposs picked up 13 yards before getting pushed out of bounds, so the Giants ended up getting football back in the red zone anyways. Siposs was injured on the play, and he ended up having to get carted off due to the injury.

This just adds to what has been a wild game between the Giants and Eagles so far. We have seen it all in the first half, and this strange punt play certainly added to it. The Giants would get their first score of the game on a two-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins moments later, making this a fairly consequential play for Philadelphia.

The Eagles would get another field goal before halftime to extend their lead back to 17, but this special teams gaffe won’t be forgotten about for quite some time. And while the Eagles have a lead, it could end up coming back to bite them later in the game.