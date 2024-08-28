When news broke that James Bradberry made the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster, fans had questions.

Sure, it would cost more to keep him on the roster than release him, a fact that fans have pointed out early and often in the hours proceeding, but he looked back during the preseason, missed time during camp, and ultimately took a spot that could have been held by someone like Parris Campbell, PJ Mustipher, or even 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon, the 190th overall pick back in April who could now not only be stolen by another team but leave the Eagles without a true backup center.

What gives? Why did the Eagles back themselves into such a corner for a player who is, at best, their fourth safety and fifth outside cornerback? Fortunately, Howie Roseman was willing to discuss the decision in his press conference with Nick Sirianni after the 4 pm EST deadline and revealed why Philly felt a Bradbberry on the roster is better than two player's worth of dead money – or roughly $4.05 million – on the books.

“James Bradberry always has had really good football instincts. When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that’s a transition, that’s a different position than playing outside corner,” Roseman explained to reporters.

“He’s got a skill set. It’s a long season. We already know that he’s had tremendous success in this league playing outside corner as well. With the goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like was important.”

On paper, Roseman's rationale is right on the money, as having a player with extensive starting experience who can back up all five positions on the defensive backfield in any given game makes all of the sense in the world. Paying that player eight-figures, however, does have a tendency to rub some fans the wrong way, especially when it subjects a player like McMahon to waiver in the process.

The Eagles don't plan to waive James Bradberry any time soon

Elsewhere in his press conference, Roseman and Sirianni were asked if the decision to retain Bradberry had more to do with the team's long-term faith in him as a player, or because the first 48 hours after the roster deadline can have a ton of moving parts, with hundreds of players hitting the waiver wire all at once.

While it would be pretty foolish of Roseman to lay his cards on the table when he doesn't have to, as choreographing a waiver wire claim is the easiest way to guarantee another team does it first, it sounds like the Birds really do have a plan for Bradberry in 2024, even if some fans would probably rather see borderline anything else.

“Yeah. Obviously when you’re talking about our 53-man roster at any position, things come up. Opportunities arise for our football team, for other football teams, so I don’t want to get into that with not only him, but anyone, because that backs you in a corner.

“We say this to our players. Our word’s all we got. When we tell our players something, when we tell other teams something, we’re going to abide by that. I’d hate to get up here and be dramatic about anything about anyone on the roster because through the course of the season things come up and opportunities arise. He’s on the team because we think he can help our team.”

Would the Eagles be better off with Kelee Ringo or Quinyon Mitchell playing outside if Isaiah Rodgers or Darius Slay go down over playing Bradberry? Yes. Would the Eagles' defense perform better if Cooper DeJean or Avonte Maddox kicked it into the slot if something happened to Mitchell over playing Bradberry? Goodness, most fans would probably rather see second-year Sam Houston UDFA Tristin McCollum get minutes at either safety spot if some combination of Maddox, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and/or Sydney Brown all couldn't go at the same time over Bradberry and he's played exactly 29 defensive snaps in the NFL.

Is there a chance that Bradberry could stick at safety, sign with another team on a smaller contract next spring, and play another half-decade as a sort of Charles Woodson vet at the back of a defense? Sure thing, if Bradberry embraces that role, it would probably be there for him, but unless he plays like OG Charles Woodson this fall, it's safe to say he will remain the least popular Eagle until some poor unfortunate soul steals the mantle with their poor play.