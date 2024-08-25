James Bradberry has had a good training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that hadn't translated to the two preseason games that he played. The cornerback didn't play in the final preseason game, which usually means that they made the roster, but head coach Nick Sirinani didn't confirm if he would be on the team when the regular season starts. After the last preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Siriannai shared his thoughts on Bradberry.

“We felt like he was in a position where we were comfortable and that's why he didn't play,” Sirianni said. “Obviously we like James, had some really good moments here and has been a great teammate. Made some great plays here. I'm excited that he's here and has the versatility that he has.”

Bradberry didn't have the best season last year, allowing 11 touchdown passes and posting one of the worst defensive passer ratings from a cornerback. He's only two years removed from having one of his best seasons, and the Eagles probably believe that Bradberry can get back to that.

With a crowded cornerback room, the Eagles decided to move Bradberry to safety. If he's not able to settle into that role comfortably, there's a chance that he could be cut from the team.

James Bradberry could be a surprise roster cut for the Eagles

James Bradberry would be one of the several veterans in the league that could be on the roster bubble as the season preseason wraps up. One of the reasons for that is Bradberry's play last season and what he's done in the preseason, but another reason was the Eagles going with younger talent at the cornerback position.

The Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's been turning heads in training camp since he touched the field. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have already noticed Mitchell's play, but they've also liked his mindset.

“I know these are camp battles, but ultimately, I’m just trying to get him prepared for when we play in September and that can carry on,” Brown said during training camp. “He doesn’t back down. He hasn’t backed down not one time, and that’s what I want to see.”

“He's a great guy. I like what I've seen — he's moving around a lot,” Smith said.

If Mitchell is supposed to be the future of the Eagles cornerback room and Darius Slay continues to be the player that he's always been, Bradberry be on another team when the regular season starts. He still has some tools that teams could use and he'd also be a nice veteran addition for a young squad or a team that's looking to be competitive and needs someone with experience during the season.