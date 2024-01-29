The Lions are now focused on improving in the 2024 NFL Draft after falling to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately for the Detroit Lions, their dream season has finally come to a screeching halt. The Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 34-31.

Detroit got as far as they did and held a 17-point lead at halftime in large part because of their illustrious 2023 NFL Draft class. Players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch Jr. and Sam LaPorta were all selected. Now it is time for the Lions to focus on finding another standout draft class.

While their passing attack was outstanding this season (they ranked seventh in the NFL in EPA per dropback this season), Detroit didn't have another wide receiver consistently step up alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jameson Williams shined in the NFC Championship and Josh Reynolds the week prior, but Reynolds also had a series of costly drops that were costly in their defeat.

The Lions also really need to bolster their secondary. They ranked 25th in the NFL in EPA allowed per dropback in the regular season. The only playoff team that was worse in that metric were the Philadelphia Eagles. Adding more receivers and stopping opposing receivers should be Detroit's goal in the 2024 NFL Draft. A couple of players stand out as options for them to target to do exactly that.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback

Cornerback should be Detroit's priority with their first-round pick, especially with what wide receivers did to them in the playoffs. In the Wild Card round, Puka Nacua hauled in nine of ten targets for 181 yards and a touchdown against the Lions' secondary.

A week later, Mike Evans racked up 147 yards and a touchdown after catching eight of 12 targets. Then in the NFC Championship Game, both Brandon Aiyuk (three receptions, 68 yards and a touchdown) and Deebo Samuel (eight receptions, 89 yards) had great games as well.

Luckily, the 2024 NFL Draft seems stocked with quality cornerback prospects. One who could catch the Lions' eyes is Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell may have been in the MAC during his college career, but he has undoubtedly been one of the best corners in college football over the last two seasons.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell over the past two seasons: 🔒 95.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒 6 Interceptions

🔒 27 Pass Breakups

🔒 40% Allowed Completion Rate

🔒 42.5 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/9Yxv0hM8q5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2024

Not only does Mitchell have the performance and numbers, but he has the ideal size to play corner at 6-0 196 pounds. Mitchell would walk in and be the best corner on the Lions' roster. He'd be a great get to help turn around Detroit's pass defense.

Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver

The Lions have the ideal archetypes at most of their pass catching positions. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the poster child slot receiver, Jameson Williams is the electric aerial threat, Sam LaPorta shines in the seams at tight end, and Jahmyr Gibbs is the perfect receiving threat out of the backfield. But they could use a big-body receiver to win physical battles downfield and in short yardage isolation battles.

That's where someone like Florida State's Johnny Wilson could come into play. Wilson is massive at 6-7 237 pounds. He took a step back in production at Florida State in 2023 after Keon Coleman transferred in from Michigan State, but Wilson's 2022 numbers were exceptional.

He averaged over 20 yards per reception and racked up 897 yards on 43 receptions. Wilson can physically win 1v1 battles on the outside better than just about anybody on the Lions' roster.

“With the 22nd pick of the NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles Select Johnny Wilson, WR, FSU”#Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/taHVc5tHcn — capri 🦅⚡️ (@DubsOnly863511) January 25, 2024

Wilson can bring a different dynamic to the Lions' arsenal of pass catchers than they have at the moment. With a great offensive line and maybe the best running back tandem in the NFL, there aren't many other avenues to say that with Detroit's roster. Wilson can do that with the Lions' second or third-round picks.