The Chicago Blackhawks are off to the races in 2024-25 now that the season is nearing the end of its first month. Chicago is still rebuilding, and the start of their season reflects this. The Blackhawks have dropped seven of their first nine games of the year. This includes each of their last four contests.

The Blackhawks made huge moves in NHL Free Agency meant to improve their roster. Teuvo Teravianen returned to the Blackhawks on a multi-year contract, for instance. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi also signed on the dotted line for Chicago after a stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24.

These moves were meant to make Chicago more competitive. And to some extent, they are more competitive. Six of the Blackhawks’ first nine games finished with a goal margin of two or less. The only problem is that Chicago has lost all but one of those two-goal-or-fewer contests.

It’s certainly a bit early to start working on the phones and looking for a trade. However, Chicago can certainly lay the groundwork for a trade in the early going of the season. Perhaps something comes together in these first few months. If not, though, it can be worth doing homework nonetheless.

The Blackhawks could certainly use a trade acquisition or two to spark their team. In saying this, they are not in a position to take big swings for star players quite yet. Instead, they could take a flyer on a young player who could benefit from a change of scenery sooner rather than later.

Blackhawks should take a flier on Sabres’ Peyton Krebs

As mentioned, it’s too early for teams to get in the weeds on trade talk by-and-large. However, every team is certainly looking at positions in which they need help. For the Blackhawks, that position is down the middle of the ice. Chicago is reportedly one of three teams looking to add a center at some point this year.

Buffalo Sabres pivot Peyton Krebs is an interesting name. The Sabres acquired Krebs three years ago, nearly to the day of this writing. He came over in the trade that sent former second-overall pick Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Krebs has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Sabres to this point. He has certainly received game time, having skated in 210 games for Buffalo. However, he hasn’t received a major opportunity quite yet. Krebs has averaged around 13 and a half minutes a game during his time with the Sabres, according to Hockey Reference.

Krebs has not produced a ton at the NHL level to this point. He has scored 21 goals and 68 points for his entire Sabres tenure to this point. But he certainly has some upside. He is a former first-round pick of the Golden Knights from 2019. And at 23 years old, he has more than enough time to figure things out.

In saying this, Krebs can’t figure things out if he continuously plays on the fourth lines. He could potentially earn his way more time up the lineup, but that’s a tall task. The Sabres have Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Ryan McLeod anchoring their top-nine. This may have factored into the team almost trading Krebs over the summer.

The Blackhawks can certainly adjust their lineup to fit Krebs in. For instance, Philipp Kurashev could reunite with Connor Bedard on the top line. Then, Chicago could slot Krebs or veteran center Jason Dickinson on the second line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall. The other center would move to the third line with Nick Foligno and Ilya Mikhayev.

Peyton Krebs could be a diamond in the rough for the Blackhawks should a move go through. And there is a chance Chicago could pick him up at a reduced cost. It all depends on where each team is at as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches.