By their standards, the 2024-25 season hasn't started well for the Boston Bruins, as they are 3-2-1 and have some disappointing losses mixed in. The brunt of their dissatisfaction about the start is their two losses to their newest rival, the Florida Panthers. They had passed every other test, but a blown 1-0 lead in the dying minutes of their last game against the Utah Hockey Club had some concerning moments.

One of the most significant moments was an interaction between Captain Brad Marchand and Jim Montgomery. Marchand is frustrated, but the Bruins could make a trade to alleviate his stress.

The right-wing spot on the second line has been a gaping hole all offseason for Boston. Boston has been unable to find a replacement for Jake Debrusk after he signed with the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins used the salary cap from his departure to sign Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, solving other issues. The Bruins now have their centers locked down, but it came at the cost of Marchand losing a winger.

Jim Montgomery has been trying to keep David Pastrnak and Marchand apart. They were a dynamic duo, with Patrice Bergeron at the center of the “Perfection Line.” However, after Bergeron's retirement, Montgomery tried to spread the scoring and sent Marchand to the second line. He played most of last season with Charlie Coyle and Debrusk, but they've been testing Morgan Geekie out this year.

Geekie hasn't worked, and neither has Trent Frederic or Justin Brazeau. Marchand is back on the first line with Pastrnak and Lindholm for Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators, but that likely won't last. Boston has to address this right-wing issue. It doesn't look like it'll come from within, so the Bruins need to target a trade.

Could the Bruins figure out a Matt Coronato trade?

The Calgary Flames may be the most surprising team of the season thus far. The middling squad looked like it was about to rebuild, but a 4-0-1 start to the season has given Craig Conroy other ideas. Conroy may even search for a trade to improve the Flames and their playoff chances. It's far from their expectations in the offseason, but Jonathan Huberdeau's resurgence is a big reason.

One player who hasn't played a significant role this season is Matt Coronato. The New York-born right-winger played college hockey at Harvard University. He was one of the Flames' top prospects, but he hasn't completely lived up to the billing over the past two seasons. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney loves American-born players who played college hockey in Boston.

The college hockey connection and right-wing designation make Coronato an apparent fit for the Bruins organization. The Flames would have never entertained a trade offer for Coronato in the offseason, but their torrid start could make them start taking calls.

The Bruins don't have a perfect trade piece to give to the Flames. Conroy's center ice search is circling a right-shot center, which the Bruins don't have to give away. Coyle is their next-best right-shot center after Lindholm, and the Lindholm acquisition may have made him expendable. However, he is one of their most valuable forwards and plays in every situation. Zacha may be a more accessible player to trade for the Bruins, but he is a left-shot and not something Conroy values.

The Bruins' option could be to dangle a defenseman before the Flames. Boston has elite defense depth, and the Flames could use another blue liner. Boston values their defenseman, but at a certain point, one might be worth trading to improve their offense.

Boston's plan entering the season didn't pan out

The Bruins' idea of fixing their right-wing issues was to elevate either Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov from the American Hockey League. After a few good years in Providence, both players have been front-of-mind for Bruins fans. However, they've never been able to seize the opportunity to play full-time with the big club.

The 2024 preseason was another example of both players failing to realize the moment.

Montgomery was adamant that he needed to see more from the prospects in training camp. It was a disaster for both players, and they're now trying to work their way up again from the AHL. Lysell has a goal and an assist in four games, while Merkulov added two assists.

The only internal option right now is Vinni Lettieri, who has three goals in four games. He is a valuable player for Providence but should be nowhere near the Bruins' second line. It's time for Don Sweeney to scour the trade market and find Brad Marchand and the Bruins a solid second-line right wing.