The Boston Bruins made their first-ever visit to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, facing off against the Utah Hockey Club for the first time since the franchise, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes, relocated to its new home.

The Utah HC secured a 2-1 overtime victory, with Michael Kesselring scoring the game-winning goal. But there was a moment earlier in the game that went viral in hockey circles when head coach Jim Montgomery was seen on the bench ripping into captain Brad Marchand after a brutal turnover.

Marchand turned the puck over at the Utah blue line, and the hosts promptly scored; the goal would eventually be called off due to being offside, but the damage was done in Montgomery's mind.

The Bruins, now 3-3 through six games, will next head to Music City to face the Nashville Predators. The Predators have been one of the more surprising stories in the NHL so far, with zero wins in their first five games despite making several high-profile additions in free agency over the summer.

Jim Montgomery has already called out the Bruins this young season

Montgomery laying into Marchand on Saturday night wasn't the only time that he's publically called out his players. Last week, he blasted what he felt was a lack of effort and proper execution by his club:

“Way more concerning, especially this early in the year,” Montgomery said after Bruins practice on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena. “You’re going to have times in the season where you’re going to go 3-6-1 in 10 games. … Last year we went through it, our bad part was early December right before Christmas, and you’ve got to find ways to get out of it.”

“But right now, it’s the effort level, the consistency of our effort level over chemistry, that is hurting, and that really affects execution.”

The Bruins have no choice but to move on and hope for better results moving forward.