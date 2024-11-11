The Washington Capitals made intriguing moves in the offseason. Washington had a single goal in mind: to improve their offensive production. They struggled to score goals for most of the 2023-24 campaign. And the Capitals were the only team swept out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. The Capitals' offensive woes served as a flaw for them in the postseason.

Washington did not go after a ton of players who had great seasons, however. In fact, their modus operandi in the summer seemed to be to target players coming off down seasons. The Capitals traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, for instance, in a swap of bad contracts. Additionally, they made a trade with the Calgary Flames for Andrew Mangiapane.

Those are only a couple of names, but it signified a trend. Washington wanted to target players who could perform well, but for whatever reason, they didn't do well in 2023-24. Their poor performances made them available through trade, and it lowered the acquisition cost.

So far, the results are mixed when it comes to the individual players. As a whole, though, the Capitals have completely turned around their offensive fortunes. In fact, they are now one of the best offensive teams in the entire NHL. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome, specifically, have led the charge. Connor McMichael has shown up, as well, with 10 goals.

The Capitals are in a good position to make a splash at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. And they could go after more proven commodities who may be the final piece that helps them go on a deep playoff run. With this in mind, here are two potential early Capitals trade targets for the team to consider.

Capitals could make a splash move for Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings brought Patrick Kane back on a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency. The Winged Wheel took a chance on the future Hall of Fame winger in 2023 after he recovered from hip surgery. It was a move that worked well for them as he scored at nearly a point-per-game clip last season.

In 2024-25, Kane has remained an effective player. He has scored two goals and eight points in 14 games to this point. However, the Red Wings as a whole have had an up-and-down start. At this time, they sit seventh in a competitive Atlantic Division with a record of 6-7-1.

The Red Wings want to make the playoffs in 2025, and they could make a case for a playoff spot. However, there is a non-zero chance this team falls out of the playoff race by the time the NHL Trade Deadline rolls around. If that's the case, Kane could be available on the trade market.

The Capitals do not need offensive firepower, at least at 5v5. In fact, they are the only team with more than four goals for per 60 minutes at 5v5 in the league, according to Evolving Hockey. On the power play, however, Washington is not performing well. They are tied for the second-worst power play percentage in the league. And they have the sixth-lowest GF/60 with the man advantage.

Patrick Kane could certainly aid in Washington's power play woes. Furthermore, he could potentially win the Stanley Cup if the Capitals' season continues on its current trajectory. And who would say no to seeing Kane and Alex Ovechkin on the same team?

Mikael Granlund may fix one Capitals flaw

The San Jose Sharks are having better luck on the ice after a brutal nine-game losing streak to start the season. One of their main contributors, as he was last year, is veteran forward Mikael Granlund. Granlund is coming off a 60-point season and is proving that 2023-24 was certainly no fluke.

Granlund currently leads all Sharks skaters with 16 points in 16 games. He did not record a point in San Jose's 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. But he has shown to be the team's best offensive presence through these first six weeks of the NHL season.

Granlund fills Washington's need for more power play success. The veteran forward scored 23 of his 60 points on the man advantage last year. And so far, he has scored three of his six goals up a man, as well as four of his 10 assists.

The Capitals may have trouble taking on his $5 million cap hit in any trade. However, Granlund is signed through the 2024-25 season. He is a free agent in 2025, which makes it easier for some middle ground to be reached here. If the Capitals can make a trade work, Mikael Granlund could become a very valuable piece on their power play.