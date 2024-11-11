The Tampa Bay Lightning failed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Tampa Bay has not advanced past the first round in each of the last two seasons. And as their core grew older, the team faced a bit of a crossroads. The Lightning could keep their competitive window open or they could signal the beginning of a rebuild. The Lightning's NHL Free Agency moves should tell you all you need to know about their mindset.

So far, Tampa has had an up-and-down start. The Lightning defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to start the season. However, they currently hold a 7-6-1 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division. Only five points separate them from the last-place Montreal Canadiens.

The Lightning have the talent to correct course. However, it may behoove the team to search the trade market for some potential upgrades. Thankfully, Tampa has its core in place. It's about adding depth around the margins and improving down the lineup.

There could be some intriguing depth options available this season. Based on early season performances, there are already a number of candidates making themselves known. With this in mind, here are two potential Lightning trade candidates as the 2024-25 season continues.

Lightning could trade for Penguins' Jesse Puljujarvi

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a chance on Jesse Puljujarvi last season. In February, Pittsburgh signed the former fourth-overall pick to a two-year contract. The Hurricanes declined to bring him back as he recovered from hip surgery. The Swedish winger did not have much success last year, scoring four points in 22 games. However, he has shown some promise this season.

Puljujarvi has only one goal to his name through 15 games. But he has already surpassed his point total from a year ago. The former fourth-overall pick is fifth among Penguins skaters in Goals For Per 60 Minutes, according to Evolving Hockey. And he has the third-highest Goals For Percentage, behind only Marcus Petterson and Evgeni Malkin.

Puljujarvi is still only 26 years old. He has a lot of hockey left to play even if he never reaches his full potential. The Lightning could use some more offense down their lineup. And in the early going, Puljujarvi has shown the ability to produce that.

The Penguins may not want to trade Puljujarvi at this time. Especially if he continues on his current trajectory. But if they fall out of the playoff race, it may make sense to get something for him in the final year of his contract. It's a deal that could work out for both sides.

Senators' Adam Gaudette is off to a shocking start

The Ottawa Senators have a talented roster without a doubt. Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Claude Giroux lead the way for the pride of Canada's capital city. And the talent is reflected in their goal-scoring standings. Tkachuk's eight goals lead the team. Behind him is a three-way tie between Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Adam Gaudette for second place.

Gaudette is not a star by any means. It would be unwise to consider the 28-year-old a part of this team's core. But it's hard to deny the start to the 2024-25 campaign Gaudette has had. His six goals represent his highest single-season goal total since 2019-20 when he scored 12 for the Vancouver Canucks.

Gaudette's 30% shooting percentage is obviously unsustainable. However, he may still be able to provide goals at the bottom of the lineup. The Lightning could acquire the veteran forward for a relatively cheap acquisition cost, as well. The Senators may be willing to sell, especially if they fall out of the playoff race.

Gaudette could provide an offensive spark to Tampa's fourth line. If he does, the Lightning may be able to rely just a little less on their star players. And it could help them put the train back on the tracks as they head toward the thick of the playoff race.