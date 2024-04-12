All 30 teams are in action on Friday night as the regular season comes to an end. While the madness of the Western Conference is dominating the NBA playoff picture right now, there are several storylines that will be in play via the Eastern Conference race on Friday. The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are both looking to move up the standings and avoid the play-in tournament. The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to do the same. And of course, the battle for the No. 2 seed between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks continues.
To say that the Bucks have struggled as of late would be an understatement. Although they recently defeated the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee runs into a young and hungry Oklahoma City Thunder team that is looking to remain in contention for the Western Conference's 1-seed. Now, with Giannis Antetokounmpo injured and the Bucks possibly resting their starters, an opportunity has presented itself for the Knicks to possibly steal the 2-seed from Milwaukee.
The Knicks will be in action against the Brooklyn Nets, their in-city rivals. Nothing would be better for the Nets than spoiling the Knicks' chances of moving up in the East standings, but New York has been on a roll because of Jalen Brunson. New York has won four of their last five games, including three straight, after defeating the Boston Celtics 118-109 on Thursday. Brunson, who has recorded at least 35 points in five straight games, has not played his best brand of basketball against the Nets this season, averaging just 21.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in three games.
The Bucks have a tough matchup on the road against the Thunder, while the Knicks get to host the Nets in the comforts of Madison Square Garden. By the end of Friday, Milwaukee and New York could be tied for the 2-seed in the East heading into the final day of the regular season.
The NBA playoff picture is going to change by the end of the night, and the standings in the Eastern Conference will change as a result.
Magic vs. 76ers (7:00 PM ET)
There is a lot on the line for both the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers. Whereas the 76ers are in the play-in region of the NBA playoff picture and looking to earn an actual playoff spot, the Magic currently own an actual playoff spot and are attempting to avoid falling into the play-in tournament. Right now, the Magic lead the 76ers by a full game in the standings, as Orlando is currently tied with the Indiana Pacers for the 5-seed. A loss by either side is going to be detrimental to their playoff hopes, which is why playoff-like basketball will be played in Philadelphia on Friday night.
- The Magic are tied with the Pacers for the 5-seed; just one game in front of the No. 7 Sixers.
- Orlando can clinch a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament with a win.
- Orlando clinches the Southwest Division with a win OR a Miami loss.
- A win over the 76ers and a loss by the Cavaliers moves the Magic into a tie for the 4-seed with the Pacers. Indiana would own the tiebreaker in this scenario.
- A loss to the 76ers and a win by the Pacers moved the Magic into a tie for the 6-seed. The Magic would be the 7-seed in this scenario due to Philadelphia owning the tiebreaker.
- A win over the Magic and a loss by the Pacers puts the 76ers into a three-way tie for the 5-seed with the Magic and Pacers.
- A loss to the Magic means the 76ers will have to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers (7:30 PM ET)
Much like the Magic taking on the 76ers, this Pacers-Cavaliers matchup is huge in terms of both teams looking to avoid the dreaded play-in tournament. Just one game separates the No. 4 Cavs from the No. 5 Magic and the No. 6 Pacers, and then one game separates those two teams from the No. 7 Sixers. Orlando is taking on Philadelphia on Friday night, and the Pacers see the Cavaliers in this matchup. The outcome of these two games directly impacts how the 4-seed through 7-seed in the East will play out.
- Cleveland can clinch an actual playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament with a win OR a Philadelphia loss.
- Indiana can clinch an actual playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament with a win OR a Philadelphia loss.
- A win over the Pacers and a loss by the Magic clinches the 4-seed for the Cavs.
- A loss to the Pacers and a win by the 76ers moves the Cavs down to the 5-seed with one game remaining.
- A win over the Cavs and a 76ers win moves the Pacers up to the 4-seed.
- A loss to the Cavs and a win by the 76ers moves the Pacers into a tie for the 6-seed with Philadelphia. Indiana owns the tiebreaker.
Nets vs. Knicks (7:30 PM ET)
A lot is still on the line for the Knicks. With a loss to their rivals on Friday night, New York will be in danger of slipping out of the 3-seed and possibly losing home-court advantage in a first-round series. However, if they win, the Knicks can keep their hopes of claiming the 2-seed in the East alive, especially if the Bucks are to fall on the road against the Thunder. New York has been rolling as of late, and with OG Anunoby back in the fold, they have a chance to enter the playoffs as the best defensive team in the East.
- The No. 3 Knicks are currently one game behind the No. 2 Bucks, and one game in front of the No. 4 Cavs.
- A win over the Nets and a loss by the Bucks moves the Knicks into a tie with the Bucks for the 2-seed.
- A loss to the Nets and a win by the Cavs moves the Knicks into a tie for the 3-seed with the Cavaliers.
Raptors vs. Heat (8:00 PM ET)
There is not much left for the Miami Heat to accomplish before the end of the regular season, as they are locked into a play-in tournament spot if the Magic pick up a win over the 76ers on Friday. However, a win by the Magic gives the Heat an opportunity to pull even with the 76ers for the 7-seed and home-court advantage in the play-in tournament.
- The Heat can tie the 76ers for the 7-seed in the East with a win and a Sixers loss.
- The Heat are locked into the 8-seed with a loss and a 76ers win.
Bucks vs. Thunder (8:00 PM ET)
What is going to happen with the Bucks as they close out the season without Giannis Antetokounmpo? The good news is that Giannis appears to be alright after a scary-looking calf injury. The bad news is that they have yet to clinch the 2-seed and now Damian Lillard will miss Friday night's game against the Thunder as well due to an adductor injury. If the Bucks fail to win this game, they will be in danger of falling out of the 2-seed. Of course, this is dependent on the Knicks winning over the Nets, as Milwaukee will clinch their spot with a Knicks loss.
- The Bucks lead the Knicks by one game for the 2-seed in the East.
- Milwaukee can clinch the Central Division with a win OR a Cleveland loss.
- The Bucks will clinch the 2-seed with a win OR losses by the Knicks and Cavs.
- A loss to the Thunder and a win by the Knicks creates a tie for the 2-seed in the East.