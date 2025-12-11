The Green Bay Packers are on top of the world heading into Week 15. Green Bay is 9-3-1 and sitting atop the NFC North standings with just four weeks before the playoffs. But there are still questions about head coach Matt LaFleur's job despite the team's recent success.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman clarified a past take on LaFleur's job security during a recent article.

Schneidman replied to a mailbag question on if LaFleur's status has changed after the past two weeks. Here's what he had to say.

“I’d like to clarify something. What I wrote after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was that LaFleur might be coaching for his job the remainder of the season. It was based on something I had heard, not my opinion,” Schneidman wrote on Thursday. “I still think he might ultimately be judged by first-year team president Ed Policy on this year’s playoff success, but the last couple of games certainly haven’t hurt his case for an extension. There’s still plenty of football left, however. Again, none of this is my opinion about what should happen with LaFleur. That doesn’t matter.”

It is interesting to hear that the rumors around LaFleur's job status are more than just one reporter's opinion.

Schneidman declared that LaFleur could be on the hot seat after Green Bay's loss to Philadelphia in Week 10.

“I don't think it's far-fetched to say Matt LaFleur is coaching for his job the rest of the season,” Schneidman wrote on social media after the loss.

He followed that post up with a column that explained further why he thought it could be a possibility.

Schneidman pointed to the fact that Policy did not extend LaFleur or GM Brian Gutekunst during the offseason before the 2025 season. The pair of important figures are both on contracts that will expire after the 2026 NFL season.

The Micah Parsons trade just before the season adds an interesting wrinkle to the whole situation. Would the team make such an aggressive move if a regime change could be on the horizon? Or was Parsons too good of a talent to pass up?

Either way, Green Bay has authored impressive wins against Detroit and Chicago over the past two weeks. LaFleur should be fine if the Packers just keep on winning games, especially in the playoffs.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 15 matchup against the Broncos.