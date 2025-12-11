A recent major report has emerged suggesting former NXT Champion Bron Breakker to be WWE's next Roman Reigns. Since his NXT run and main-roster debut, Breakker has been on an impressive run.

Part of Paul Heyman's Vision and a former Intercontinental Champion, Breakker currently finds himself in a feud against CM Punk, following his pinfall victory over him at Survivor Series 2025. Experiencing the run of his career, a recent report from Bodyslam.com has emerged regarding Breakker's future. The update notes that WWE is “all in” on Breakker. Rick Steiner's son has caught the attention of many in the promotion, as several in WWE believe him to be the promotion's future.

Sources close to Bodyslam.com claimed that WWE's upper management sees Breakker as the next big superstar. It is internally believed that he could be a “Roman Reigns-type of superstar” for the Stamford-based promotion.

Bodyslam.com also noted that he is set to have a match against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first episode of RAW in 2026 and is also a heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble and World title in 2026.

CM Punk calls Bron Breakker a ‘blue-chip' prospect

Last month, while speaking on the Mostly Sports podcast, Punk answered host Brandon Walker's question on whether the World Champion sees Breakker as the promotion's future.

“Yeah, I do. Whether I like it or not. And he’s somebody I think you wouldn’t be able to stop if you tried,” Punk claimed. “He’s got all the tools. Second-generation superstar. His dad [Rick Steiner] and his uncle [Scott Steiner] were possibly one of the greatest tag teams of the '80s and the '90s. Yeah, he’s one of those blue-chip prospects that we always like to talk about.”

Breakker recently solidified his push when he pinned CM Punk at WarGames to secure the victory for his team.