If you're heading to Ed Sheeran's Allegiant Stadium “Mathematics” tour gig on October 28, he wants you to dress up for Halloween.

Find the “Perfect” Halloween costume

In an Instagram post, Sheeran made this Halloween request to his fans. “Hello everyone coming to my Vegas show this Saturday, the 28th of October. It's Halloween weekend, so I'm gonna be in a costume, please come in a costume — be as imaginative as possible and I'll see you Saturday,” the “Shape of You” singer said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The caption also opened the floor for fans to suggest his costume. “If you aren't dressed up as a gingerbread man I'll be sad,” said one fan.

This upcoming Las Vegas gig is Sheeran's final US stop on the “Mathematics” tour. The show was initially planned for last month, but an unexpected postponement made this the last one. But this isn't the end of the road. Sheeran recently announced more dates for Asia and the U.K. in 2024. The new leg commences in Osaka, Japan, in January 2024 and will continue through the summer.

Ed Sheeran is also coming off the release of his new album, Autumn Variations. An era ended and began in 2023 for the singer. Earlier this year, Sheeran released Subtract (stylized as -), the final entry into his math symbol albums. Autumn Variations seemingly kicks off a new era, presumably season-themed album titles. We will see if he begins implementing some of the songs off the new album into his “Mathematics” tour set — which primarily consists of songs from his first six albums (including No.6 Collaborations Project).