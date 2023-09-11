The BRIT and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran announced an unfortunate apology regarding the cancellation for his Las Vegas concert at last minute. The cancellation led to very upset fans who had scheduled their way towards this event and waited in the scorching heat.

The concert in Las Vegas was one of the shows for his Mathematics Tour which comes to an end this September 25th. Unfortunately, due to this cancellation, it looks like the “Perfect” singer will have to ready for another show this coming October.

Following the cancellation, the singer posted an apology on his Instagram page express his deepest apologies to his fans.

Ed Sheeran concert Tonight here in #Vegas CANCELLED just a little o ER an hour b4 Showtime! OUCH 4 the people that flew here & got Hotels just to see him 🥴😔 pic.twitter.com/1z0mJsWQIA — D Ellis (@702Sunshine) September 10, 2023

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry,” said the “Photograph” singer.

Despite the cancellation that happened just an hour before the show was meant to start, fans still continued to defend him saying that it was out of his control. Other fans, however, were upset enough to leave the Fandom of the singer all together imposing that his team could and should have done better at handling the situation.

Ed Sheeran promises to resume this gig in the same location but for next month in his apology on Instagram. “The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x.”

In his recent post, he provides context to the postponing of the show and it involved rubber tiling that had become unstuck which caused structures to slip overnight. Because of this, engineers had to rebuild the place which is what led to the cancellation.

The explanation is followed by another apology from the singer and a promise to make the make up show for October to be something special.