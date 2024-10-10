While his Mathematics Tour has been a smash hit, Ed Sheeran's latest tour got off to a rocky start.

According to the “Shape of You” singer, the stage broke during the first song of the inaugural show in Dublin, Ireland. Sheeran recalled the experience in one of the voice notes from his Mathematics Tour Collection. The voice notes are exclusive to those who bought the vinyl or CD editions.

“The very, very first gig—we'd spent a large amount of money on this stage that was meant to do everything—the revolve stopped on the first song,” Sheeran recalled. “My production manager put 20 lads underneath the stage to hold the revolve and run around for two hours.”

During the shows, Sheeran frequently uses the revolve. He spins around the stage as he plays his guitar to get closer to fans. It is funny to think that it was being manually engineered during the first show.

On that particular night, Sheeran played a 25-song set. As noted, it was the first show of his all-stadium Mathematics Tour. It opened with “Tides” from his Equals album and ended with “You Need Me, I Don't Need You” from his debut album, Plus.

“Tides” is the opening track of his Equals album. It was used as the opening song of his tour until “Castle on the Hill” eventually took over that slot.

Hopefully, the crew who operated the revolve manually got rewarded for their efforts. As they say, the show must go on!

Luckily, Sheeran recovered from this rough start. The rest of the tour has presumably gone to plan without any hiccups with the revolve.

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour

After starting the Mathematics Tour in Dublin, Sheeran took it across Europe for the first year. The first run of shows concluded on September 25, 2022, with a show in Frankfurt, Germany.

He opened 2023 with a run of shows in New Zealand and Australia before going to the United States. He then performed a North American leg that kept him busy until October 28, 2023.

His busy schedule has continued into 2024 as he has gone all around the world, including Asia and Europe. He concluded his 2024 slate with a show at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Next year will be the final of Sheeran's blockbuster tour. The 2025 run of shows commences on May 30 in Madrid, Spain. This run of European shows will end in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 7.

Each night, Sheeran plays his greatest hits from all of his albums. The tour celebrates his five math symbol-titled albums. He also plays songs from his No.6 Collaborations Project album as well.

While on tour, Sheeran released two albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations. The former put an end to his Mathematics era. Autumn Variations seemingly ushered a new era in for the singer.

The Mathematics Tour is his biggest to date. It comes after his Divide Tour, which was the highest-grossing tour ever for a while. That tour consisted of 260 shows across 14 legs from March 16, 2017, to August 26, 2019.