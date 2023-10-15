Although Tennessee State won their homecoming matchup against Norfolk State 24-17, Eddie George wasn't happy with the attendance as some fans left the game after the Spartan Legion & Aristocrat of Bands halftime performance. He spoke on it during the post-game press conference, seen in a video obtained by Tennessee State alum Brandon King.

Tennessee State head coach Eddie not a fan of fans leaving early. Encourages them to attend more than just HBCU matchups pic.twitter.com/MXKwH6gGfx — Brandon King (@HittinTheSteel) October 15, 2023

“[I'm] hoping that, you know, next week we'll have the same crowd next week that was here today,” George said at the presser. “[I] would have loved for it had been packed, you know, for the entire game, not after halftime when the bands left. But, you know, we got it. We've got a group, a special group. And I think, you know, I want our fan base to really embrace that, I don't know if they really love football.”

George continued his comments, “I don't, I just don't know. I mean, I've been here for three years and it's only been a couple games that come to, that many people and be excited, But, I don't know if they truly love the game because we are winning, you know, we're finding ways to win. I think it is entertaining. So, I just encourage people to come out and really support our student-athletes because it makes a big difference when you're cheering on third downs and making noise.”

Tennessee State is off to its best start since the 2017 season, winning three of their first four games against FCS opponents. The Tigers have also played two HBCUs in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Norfolks State, satisfying a criticism that the team didn't schedule enough HBCUs on their non-conference schedule as a member of the OVC. However, Tennessee State fans will likely accept George's criticism. George has been an advocate for the school, entrenched in the University community, and has embraced his role with the institution.

Tennessee State plays Lincoln University of California at home next Saturday at 3 PM EST.