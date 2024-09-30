Tennessee State football pulled out a hard-fought win over in-conference foe Charleston Southern in Week 5. With just 46 seconds on the clock the Big Blue were down 9-7 and after 13 plays and 92 yards Jordan Gant sealed the deal with the 19-yard run into the in zone.

Head Coach Eddie George put the win in perspective in a quote obtained by the Tennesseean.

“They outplayed us for the most part, but we were fortunate enough to make enough plays to find a way to win it in the end, It was resilience. It wasn't execution. It was offensive play calling. It was all grit, grind and we were fortunate we had some favor on our side today. I thank God for that.”

George also had an interesting philosophy when it came to special teams play on their first touchdown drive.

“I did not want to rely on the kicker for a field goal in these conditions,” George said. “By that point in the game, Gant was running hard and we kept calling his number. He didn't start but he knew his time was going to come. Those were some big runs he was ripping off at the end.”

In Saturday's matchup, the Tennessee State defense recorded 11 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. They also won the turnover battle 2-1 after recovering two fumbles. Offensively, the Buccaneers created more plays than the Tigers, with 17 first downs, 325 yards rushing and passing, and 41 minutes of possession during the game.

Tennessee State football gained their first win over an OVC opponent, which gave them the momentum needed after a tough loss to Tennessee Tech. The victory was even sweeter considering last year the Buccaneers won 35-21, so this meant so much more to George and his squad. TSU football now claims the number four spot in the Big South OVC standings.

Next up for Tennessee State is Lindenwood. They hit the road and head north to St. Charles, Missouri. The last time these two teams saw each other the Tigers won 43-20. So, Tigers fans are expecting back-to-back victories. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.