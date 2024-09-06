Eddie George's fourth season as head coach of Tennessee State football kicked off with a commanding victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers faced the Delta Devils in the John A. Merritt Classic, where they triumphed with a score of 41-21.

Tennessee State set the tone early, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and quickly extending the lead to 14-0. The Tigers’ offense exploded in the first quarter, racking up 21 points—marking their highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Quarterback Draylen Ellis had a standout performance, throwing for 356 yards, three touchdowns, with only one interception. Wide receiver Jalal Dean made a significant impact with nine catches for 144 yards and one touchdown. The defense was equally impressive, accumulating 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.

The Tigers had several standouts on defense. Boogie Trotter nabbed one interception while Micah Gay added three tackles, 0.5 TFL, and one recovered fumble and Tyler Moore had 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. Tennessee State won the turnover battle forcing two and turning them into 14 points and ultimately holding the Delta Devils to 264 total yards in the game.

Several players received recognition for their performances. Kicker James Lowery was named the Big South-OVC Special Teams Player of the Week after contributing 11 points, while Draylen Ellis also earned the same honor.

In a post-game press conference, George reflected on his team’s performance, saying, “Anytime you can go out and get that first one under your belt, it's great. It was our first home opener since I’ve been here, and that familiarity helped us avoid distractions.”

Next up for the Tigers is a matchup against North Dakota State, which recently made headlines with a near upset of Deion Sanders and Colorado. With TSU's new and improved offense facing NDSU's tough defense, fans can expect an exciting game.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, set for September 7th in Fargo, North Dakota, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.