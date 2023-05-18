Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes super lightweight will eventually become the premier division in the sport of boxing.

As things stand, the lightweight division is stacked with a number of names including current unified champion Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz just to name a few.

We’ll get to see two of those names collide this weekend as Haney defends his titles against Lomachenko on Saturday night. But as far as Hearn is concerned, Stevenson is the best fighter at 135 pounds.

“I think Shakur Stevenson is [the best fighter at 135 pounds],” Hearn told Fight Hub TV (via Boxing Scene). “Yeah, he’s the best fighter. He beats them all. Because he’s a fantastic fighter. His ring IQ.

“Listen, Devin is my friend. I think Devin against Shakur is a great fight, as is ‘Tank’, but I just don’t think anyone beats Shakur Stevenson. I don’t think he’s not a massive star like Tank Davis is but I don’t think anyone beats him. I would bet Shakur Stevenson every time.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stevenson, a former two-weight champion, only recently moved up to lightweight and is expected to challenge for the belts in the very near future.

Should Haney defeat Lomachenko, a fight with Stevenson would certainly be another massive affair. However, Haney has also spoken of how hard it is to make 135 which means he could possibly move up to 140 pounds.

Hearn believes just about every star in the lightweight division will eventually move up and with super lightweight already boasting names like Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez, it will end up becoming boxing’s new glamor division.

“[Stevenson] may be the guy that gets beat when he moves up,” Hearn added. “He started at featherweight. Over time, the special guys get beat by moving up in divisions.

“I think 140 is the new glamour division coming over the next year. They are all going to move up … there is a lot of talent there. I hope they all fight each other.”