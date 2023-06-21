Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn provided an update on Anthony Joshua's next fight.

It appeared as if Joshua would take on domestic rival Dillian Whyte in a rematch in August. However, Whyte and his team were not happy with the offer sent out by Hearn, though the latter denied claims that the former was asking for £10 million.

With very little negotiations since, Whyte is now no longer in the running to face Joshua in August.

“We made him an offer which they made it clear was nowhere near their expectations, and, quite honestly, there were very little negotiations after that,” Hearn told Boxing Social (via Boxing Scene). “He never asked for ten million. Not sure where that came from.”

The grand plan still remains a December mega event in Saudi Arabia; Tyson Fury would face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification clash in the headliner while Joshua battles Deontay Wilder in the co-main event.

However, Hearn and Team Joshua would like for “AJ” to fight a durable opponent in August in preparation for the American.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“December – that’s our 100 percent focus,” Hearn added. “So he needs a fight against someone who’s going to allow him to work on, under the lights, everything he’s been working on with Derrick James. There’s no point fighting a fight that’s against someone he’s going to take out in a round. And it’s difficult to fight an elite, top three of five guy when you’re fighting Deontay Wilder four months later.

“So we’re in a bit of a difficult position. I don’t think Saudi want him to fight, because they want him to be ready for Deontay Wilder in December. But we as a team, Derrick James, Anthony and 258 Management all feel that it would be beneficial for his preparation to have that fight in August.”

Joshua competed for the first time since his rematch defeat to Usyk in April when he faced Jermaine Franklin.

In what was his first fight under new head trainer Derrick James, Joshua earned the unanimous decision win. However, his performance left much to be desired.

He will definitely need to up his game for Wilder and as far as an August opponent is concerned, American Jarrell Miller — who was originally set to face him in the summer of 2019 until he popped for steroids — could be offered as an opponent according to Sky Sports.