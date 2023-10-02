After waiting through four hours of pulse-pounding, hard-hitting, and occasionally head-scratching wrestling, thousands of fans in Seattle, Washington, and hundreds of thousands more watching from all corners of the globe watch on the edge of their seats at Christian Cage and Darby Allin beat the absolute you-know-what out of each other in the main event of WrestleDream.

Working a Best Two out of Three Falls match that got more and more sadistic with each passing pin, Cage secured the win thanks to a heel turn by none other than Nick Wayne, who turned on Allin in front of his mother after being pursued by the TNT Champion for months. After securing the pin on a very slow count by an injured Bryce Remsburg, Cage, Wayne, and eventually Luchasaurus began to beatdown on Allin, a fate even the arrival of Sting couldn't thwart, but just when all hope was lost, with Allin's head literally set to be pulverized between two pieces of steel via a ConChairTo, the lights in the Climate Pledge Arena went dark and, following a minor video package in the style of Robert Rodriguez, who but “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland debuted to the thunderous applauce of the crowd.

Walking down to the ring with a spring in his step and a glint in his eye, Copeland requested a chair from his long-time friend Cage, but instead of ending Allin's career, he fought off the heels, fist-bumping Allin and Sting before the show went off the air.

What does AEW have planned for Copeland moving forward? Only time will tell, but in this moment, Edge is All Elite, Metalingus by Alter Bridge is still his theme song, and the wrestling world feels a little more whole than a week ago.