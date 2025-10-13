One NFL team looks like it’s standing in a position of truth, while another front-running squad could be a mirage. Here are two truths and two lies from the NFL standings after Sunday’s Week 6 games.

The 2025 season hasn’t gone off book, but there have been several surprises. Included in the mix are two teams that currently lead their respective conferences. But are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts who we think they are?

Truth: Steelers will win AFC North

The standings show the Steelers with a commanding lead in their division. They are up three games over the Bengals, who have no chance to be a playoff contender. And they are up four games over the only fringe threat the division can offer, the Ravens.

Now, it’s true that the Ravens’ schedule gives them a chance to go maybe 8-3 if they get Lamar Jackson back after the bye week. But that still puts them at just 9-8. That won’t be enough to catch the Steelers.

This isn’t about the Steelers being dominant, or Aaron Rodgers still being that guy, but it’s the reality of the 2025 season. The Steelers are the only team in the division that hasn’t fallen apart. And if Rodgers stays healthy, they should coast to the title.

Rodgers is trying to talk like a guy who isn’t overconfident, according to ESPN.

“That’s where we want to be, and we've put ourselves in the position to start entering the conversation,” Rodgers said before cautioning, “a lot can happen.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t let his teams fall short. And he likes the hand he’s been dealt.

“Why is it starting to look the way that we desire? We got a full complement of talent,” Tomlin said. “When we put this band together, we feel like we can do the things you saw today.”

Truth: Patriots legitimate threat to Bills

Two reasons highlight why the Patriots are definitely in the mix. First and foremost, Drake Maye is that dude. He’s a playoff-level quarterback, and he puts the Patriots on the threat level.

Maye said he likes what the team has been doing, according to ESPN.

“It feels good getting in the win column consistently,” Maye said, complimenting his receivers. “It was good to hit some deep shots. And those guys, they made some great plays.”

Second, the Patriots have already beaten the Bills, and their schedule gives them a chance to be in great shape when these teams meet again in December. As it stands now, the Patriots will be favored in six of their next seven games. At 4-2 now, they could be — should be — 10-3 when they play host to the Bills in Week 15.

Still, head coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots haven’t arrived yet.

“We will never not enjoy and embrace winning in this league, but I do think guys are aware of the fact that it can be better,” Vrabel said. “To do that on the road and be able to end it with the ball offensively in victory formation is fun.”

Lie: Buccaneers are NFC’s best team

The standings say they are. They are 5-1 and standing strong in the NFC South.

But this is a team that has won four very close games. As true as it is they are 5-1, it’s also true they are a few blips from being 1-5.

Everybody seems to want to crown Baker Mayfield as the MVP. But take a breath. We just finished Week 6. Mayfield has been superb. But let’s see him do it for 17 weeks.

Even Mayfield sees what's going on right now, according to ESPN.

“It’s Week 6, (we) have a big one next week,” Mayfield said. “It’s awesome to have support. Don’t get me wrong, but we’re just getting started.”

Of course, Mayfield’s brutal run added to the legend. Leading by one point early in the fourth quarter and facing third and 14, Mayfield avoided a sack, escaped another defender, scrambled out of trouble, dodged other tackle attempts, and dove headfirst for a first down. Head coach Todd Bowles took notice.

“I was in disbelief like everybody else,” Bowles said. “It happens every other week or so that he makes those types of plays, and you just pray he doesn't get hurt or anything happens to him. But he has a knack. He has a knack that you can't teach or coach. It was an unbelievable play.”

Lie: Colts are AFC’s best team

Like Tampa Bay, the Colts simply don’t have the pedigree to lay claim to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Now, the Colts are way better than anybody expected. This is a good football team. But it’s just not true to put the Colts on the same level as the Bills and Patriots right now.

Daniel Jones, as good as he’s been, doesn’t have the same ceiling as Maye. Also, the Colts have a different schedule ahead of them. And it starts this week at the Chargers. Yes, the Chargers have their issues. But they will be at home and stand with a record of 4-2.

The defense needs to be better if the Colts are going to climb to the top. And they know it after the sketchy 31-27 win over the tumbling Cardinals, according to Colts.com.

“It wasn't our best game at all, but we found a way to win,” safety Cam Bynum said. “Especially with a lot of guys out, next man up is always going to be the most real phrase in the NFL, because everybody has to be prepared to play.”

Steichen said his team is learning.

“I thought those guys did make a play when they had to,” Steichen said. “And obviously you got some young guys out there that are learning on the job, and they competed their tails off. There wasn't any lack of compete in any of those guys.”