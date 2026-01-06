As Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs continues his recovery from a right knee MCL contusion, the NBA has moved to formally prohibit a fashion choice that had recently become part of his pregame routine.

The league has informed teams that players are no longer permitted to wear headbands around their necks — often styled like a choker — during games. The clarification effectively ends the brief trend after Suggs popularized the look earlier this season.

Suggs addressed the origin of the accessory in comments shared by Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, offering a lighthearted explanation rooted in his football background.

“It’s funny. I don’t even know if there’s an explanation for it,” Suggs said.

“Really, it originates as football drip — that’s where it stems from. But I don’t know, there really isn’t much else to it. I wear it on my neck, and once I get into the game, into the flow, I put it on my head and we rock.”

NBA's headband ruling surfaces amid Jalen Suggs’ injury absence

The clarification from the league surfaced publicly during Orlando’s 121-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls last Friday. During the broadcast, Magic reporter Kendra Douglas explained that Suggs had already been contacted by the NBA regarding the adjustment.

“Jalen said he got word from the league that the headband needs to be on the head at tip-off,” Douglas said.

While the accessory itself drew attention, the decision does not appear to be disciplinary in nature. Rather, it reflects the NBA’s continued emphasis on uniform compliance and standardized equipment usage at the start of games.

Kendra Douglas mentions that the league told Jalen Suggs that the headband must be on his head to begin basketball games pic.twitter.com/ap3UqPKyKf — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) January 3, 2026

Suggs, 24, has been sidelined recently after suffering the Grade 1 MCL contusion during the Magic’s loss to Chicago. The injury occurred as he drove to the basket late in the third quarter, and his return remains dependent on how he responds to treatment. Prior to the setback, Suggs had just returned to the lineup following an earlier absence.

Despite the league ruling, the headband moment added another layer to Suggs’ growing on-court identity, blending competitive edge with personality. For now, however, the “football drip” will remain off the floor as the Magic guard focuses on rehabilitation and a return to action under the NBA’s clarified guidelines.