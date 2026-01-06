It sounds like WWE icon John Cena played a role in making the return of Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder, possible.

During an interview with TMZ's Inside the Ring, Green revealed Cena's role in the big move. Cena has been supportive of Cardona since his release in 2020. Ultimately, Cardona wanted to return to WWE, and it became a reality in 2025, with a little help from Cena, who helped “facilitate” it.

“He's been very supportive throughout, especially after Matt left WWE and was on the indies. He was very supportive of his journey to try to get back to WWE because that was always Matt's goal. Obviously, Matt did all the hard work, but I really think that John helping him get into that [‘Last Time is Now'] tournament was what made WWE see, Oh, wow, that is a Superstar that we need. He's an indie star, but he is, at his core, a WWE Superstar.”

Matt Cardona's epic WWE return during the John Cena “Last Time is Now” tournament

Cardona initially made his WWE return during an episode of NXT in October 2025. He was part of the TNA invasion storyline. However, he was referred to as Matt Cardona, his name on the indies.

Article Continues Below

The following month, he would return as Zack Ryder, his WWE persona, during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He competed in the “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine Cena's last opponent. He faced LA Knight in a match, and while he didn't win, he got a loud pop from the crowd.

In January 2026, Cardona officially returned to WWE as a full-fledged member of their roster. He is part of the SmackDown roster, beating Kit Wilson in his first match back.

Long before his release and subsequent return, Cardona, who was going by Zack Ryder at the time, had a storyline with Cena. They got involved in a love triangle with Eve Torres.

Cardona was released in 2020, ending his 15-year tenure with WWE. His wife, Green, continued making a name for herself over the coming years upon her return to the company in 2023. During his absence, Cardona has worked for various promotions, including AEW and TNA.