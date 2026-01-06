The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North in a historically rare fashion, becoming only the fourth team since 1970 to win a division with a losing record in divisional play. Despite a 19–16 loss to Detroit, Caleb Williams guided the squad to the number two seed with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns. While the season finish was rocky, the team’s dominance outside the division proved sufficient to lift the banner.

Now, the focus shifts to a home Wild Card showdown against the Green Bay Packers, where the franchise must prove that its best football is still ahead of them.

Aiming to bolster the lineup for the postseason, the Chicago Bears' official account announced key roster moves that could impact the upcoming tournament. The team posted on X:

“We have designated Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones for return and opened the 21-day practice window.”

This decision brings hope for the return of two vital starters at a critical juncture. Reintegrating Gordon into the secondary and Jones onto the offensive line could provide the stability needed to overcome the challenges of a win-or-go-home environment, as both players are foundational to the team's success.

Physical health is only part of the equation, as Caleb Williams recently challenged the roster's mentality. After falling to the Lions, Williams observed:

“We came out a little flat, and I think we've got to work on having urgency from the jump and get that going.”

He insisted the offense must control its own execution by “starting fast” and “being better” regardless of other factors. Coach Ben Johnson supported this urgent tone, declaring: “We can't afford to have a phase — one of our three phases — play like we did today.”

With both the Bears and Packers entering the playoffs on losing skids, the Saturday night battle will depend on which rival reacts best to these challenges. The potential return of Jones and Gordon provides a tactical advantage, but as Williams and Johnson suggested, the ultimate result hinges on their ability to avoid a flat start.

For a group that has already made history, the true test begins now under the bright lights of January football.