Unrivaled entered its second season with confidence, clarity, and a clear message about where it fits in the women’s basketball landscape. The player-backed 3-on-3 league continues to position itself as an offseason option for elite talent, not a rival to the WNBA.

Speaking as the new season tipped off, Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell told ESPN that the league remains open to future collaboration with the WNBA, even if no formal discussions are underway, per Complex. Bazzell stressed that Unrivaled does not operate with rigid boundaries when it comes to long-term growth.

“We are open to growing the ecosystem, whichever way that looks like,” Bazzell said, while making clear that nothing specific is being pursued or dismissed. “Nothing is on the table or off the table.”

That outlook aligns with how Unrivaled has described itself since launch. League leadership has consistently framed the concept as complementary, offering WNBA players a high-level domestic platform during the offseason rather than forcing them overseas for competition and income.

How Unrivaled Sees Its Place in Women’s Basketball

Behind the scenes, Unrivaled explored alignment early. Co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart previously approached the WNBA about a potential equity stake as a show of shared interests. That idea ultimately stalled due to league rules, but it helped shape ongoing conversations about coexistence.

Bazzell has likened Unrivaled’s role to offseason structures on the men’s side of basketball, including summer leagues and showcase runs that exist alongside the NBA. The difference, he noted, comes down to compensation. Unrivaled pays players for participation, which sets it apart from many informal offseason environments.

The discussion around Unrivaled has intensified as WNBA collective bargaining talks continue to draw attention across the sport. Unrivaled’s inaugural season featured an average salary of $222,222 and included equity opportunities, fueling comparisons despite the leagues operating under very different models.

Still, Bazzell continues to emphasize a shared future. As women’s basketball grows, he believes multiple leagues can thrive together. “Where women’s basketball is today, and what we have built is so unique,” he said. “One doesn’t need to exist without the other.”