A day after the Washington Commanders acquired linebacker Odafe Oweh, the front office continued to make phone calls to further retool the roster, especially the defensive unit, in free agency.

Oweh agreed to a four-year contract worth $100 million, a huge payday for the sixth-year player.

He won't be the only new face in the Commanders' defensive crew, as they have also added linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The deal is for one year and $12 million, and was done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst,” reported Rapoport on X.

Sources: #Patriots edge K'Lavon Chaisson is signing with the #Commanders. Another edge for Washington. The deal is for 1-year and $12M and was done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/nU787oMwAj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

With Oweh and Chaisson, the Commanders now have a pair of enforcers who can make an immediate impact with their speed, athleticism, and aggressiveness.

In 10 games with the New England Patriots last season, Chaisson logged 17 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

Fans lauded Washington's acquisition of Chaisson.

“Sleepy Adam is cooking,” said @RVaBraves, referring to Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

“Low commitment, high upside. If Chaisson breaks out, Washington looks like geniuses,” noted @bottyshaker9000.

“Chaisson and Oweh are a great duo to sign on one of the most needy and aging defenses. Interested to see what (coach Dan) Quinn does with these two,” added @UnsolicitedTV.

“Good value deal here for Washington. Chaisson could have gotten multiple years and slightly more money per year. Guessing teams weren't entirely sold on him long-term. If he repeats his stats from this year, he'll get a long-term deal next offseason,” wrote @JAshton2k1.

“That's a really good deal,” posted @sig1617.

While it remains unclear if the 26-year-old Chaisson and the 27-year-old Oweh will figure heavily in Washington's defensive schemes, they have proven that they can produce when given enough opportunities.

Both of them have a chance to start for the Commanders, something that they did not experience consistently with their previous teams.