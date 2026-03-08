Some draft picks spark debate, but others feel almost predetermined. When circumstance, talent, and need intersect so perfectly, the answer becomes difficult to ignore. The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love remains on the board. He's the answer the Commanders have been waiting for.

Love’s performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis only strengthened that sense of inevitability. The Fighting Irish star clocked a blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash, dazzled scouts during positional drills. He showcased the smooth, explosive movement skills that have evaluators across the league labeling him one of the most dynamic offensive prospects in the class.

Washington general manager Adam Peters met with Love in Indianapolis. The running back made no secret of his enthusiasm about potentially playing alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels in the nation’s capital. If Love is available when Washington’s pick arrives, the Commanders will find the choice difficult to pass up.

2025 collapse

The Commanders entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations after their remarkable 12-5 campaign and NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024. It appeared Washington had finally found a winning formula.

Instead, the season became a sobering reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL. Washington finished with a disappointing 5-12 record. Injuries played a major role in the collapse. Daniels missed multiple games, while top receiver Terry McLaurin battled health issues throughout the year.

When the offense struggled to find rhythm, the defense failed to compensate. Washington ranked 27th in points allowed and generated only 30 sacks during the entire season. The lack of a consistent pass rush and declining defensive depth became glaring problems as the losses mounted. By season’s end, head coach Dan Quinn dismissed both coordinators in an effort to reset the team’s direction.

Flexibility and options

Despite the disappointing season, the Commanders enter the 2026 offseason in an enviable position. Washington currently holds approximately $71 million in available cap space. That figure ranks among the highest in the NFL. That number could climb even higher if the team moves on from cornerback Marshon Lattimore and restructures left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s contract through an extension.

With the league’s salary cap set at $301.2 million for 2026, Washington is well-positioned to be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency. The defensive front seven should be a major focus. The Commanders also need additional receiving help if Deebo Samuel departs. Also, their secondary remains a work in progress after a difficult season.

However, Washington’s draft capital is somewhat limited. The team owns only six picks in the upcoming draft. The No. 7 selection is the only one inside the top 50. That reality makes the seventh pick especially valuable. Peters must identify a player capable of delivering immediate impact. Love may be exactly that.

Jeremiyah Love’s historic season

Before his Combine breakout made headlines, Love had already delivered one of the most remarkable seasons in Notre Dame football history. The 6-foot, 212-pound running back carried the Fighting Irish offense throughout the 2025 season. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. He also added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three additional scores.

Love’s production rewrote the Notre Dame record books. His 21 total touchdowns broke the program’s single-season record previously held by Jerome Bettis. Perhaps most impressive was his ball security. Love did not record a single fumble during the entire season.

The accolades followed accordingly. Love earned unanimous All-American honors and captured the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. He also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Combine confirms potential

Love’s performance in Indianapolis validated everything scouts saw on film. His 40-yard dash was among the fastest times recorded by a running back in recent Combine history. Beyond the raw speed, evaluators were impressed by Love’s agility and route-running ability. His footwork in the Texas route drill demonstrated fluid movement rarely seen from players at the position.

Analysts quickly took notice. They compared Love to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs even before the Combine. That comparison only gained traction after his athletic showcase. Some have even projected Love as a top-five selection in mock drafts.

Perfect fit

The appeal of Love in Washington goes beyond raw talent. It also lies in the potential synergy with Daniels. The star QB's skill set thrives in offenses that emphasize mobility, play-action, and dynamic rushing attacks. However, Washington’s ground game lacked a true difference-maker in 2025. Sure, Jacory Croskey-Merritt showed flashes. However, the Commanders never established the consistent rushing threat necessary to unlock their offensive scheme.

Love changes that equation immediately. He is a physical runner capable of grinding out tough yardage between the tackles. He also possesses the long-speed to turn any carry into a touchdown. His receiving ability adds another dimension. That allows him to line up in various formations and create mismatches against linebackers.

Pairing Love with Daniels would force opposing defenses into difficult choices. Safeties would need to respect Love’s explosive rushing ability while also accounting for Daniels’ mobility and McLaurin’s deep-threat presence. That combination could transform Washington’s offense into one of the most dynamic units in the NFC.

Best player available argument

Critics will argue that Washington’s defensive needs are too significant to justify drafting a running back with the No. 7 pick. Those concerns are understandable. The Commanders still need help along the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary.

That said, the organization’s financial flexibility allows them to address many of those needs through free agency. If Washington successfully adds defensive talent before the draft, the urgency to select a defensive player at No. 7 diminishes considerably. That scenario would make the “best player available” philosophy far more appealing. If Love remains on the board, he may very well be that player.

The verdict

The Washington Commanders are entering a critical offseason as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing season and rediscover the momentum they built in 2024. With substantial financial flexibility, the organization has an opportunity to reshape its identity.

Jeremiyah Love offers the kind of explosive talent capable of transforming an offense overnight. His historic college production, elite athletic profile, and natural fit alongside Jayden Daniels make him an enticing option in the top ten. If the Commanders are searching for a spark to reignite their franchise, the answer might already be waiting on the draft board.